Monongahela, PA
640 Marne Ave
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:05 AM

640 Marne Ave

640 Marne Ave · (724) 941-8680
Location

640 Marne Ave, Monongahela, PA 15063

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT LOCATION! Large 3 BDR upstairs apartment in well maintained duplex in the heart of Monongahela. New carpeting throughout unit. Two nice size BDRs, Living Room, Kitchen and full bath with tub and shower on main floor. Eat-In Kitchen is equipped with Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, large pantry and lots of cabinet space. Large loft upstairs can be 3rd BDR, additional family room, office or kids playroom. Washer and Dryer included in unit. Window AC units provided by landlord. Private side entrance to apartment. Two off street parking spots plus on street parking. Wired for Direct TV. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Marne Ave have any available units?
640 Marne Ave has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 640 Marne Ave have?
Some of 640 Marne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Marne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
640 Marne Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Marne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 640 Marne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monongahela.
Does 640 Marne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 640 Marne Ave does offer parking.
Does 640 Marne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 Marne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Marne Ave have a pool?
No, 640 Marne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 640 Marne Ave have accessible units?
No, 640 Marne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Marne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 Marne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Marne Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 640 Marne Ave has units with air conditioning.
