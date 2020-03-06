640 Marne Ave

Amenities

GREAT LOCATION! Large 3 BDR upstairs apartment in well maintained duplex in the heart of Monongahela. New carpeting throughout unit. Two nice size BDRs, Living Room, Kitchen and full bath with tub and shower on main floor. Eat-In Kitchen is equipped with Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, large pantry and lots of cabinet space. Large loft upstairs can be 3rd BDR, additional family room, office or kids playroom. Washer and Dryer included in unit. Window AC units provided by landlord. Private side entrance to apartment. Two off street parking spots plus on street parking. Wired for Direct TV. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING!!