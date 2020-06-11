517 Bauerlein Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in heart of Millvale available September 1.



Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, eat-in kitchen and quaint backyard.



Located on the bus line, this house has easy access to Route 28 and minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh, Lawrenceville, Oakland, University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University, UPMC and more!!



Rent: $849/month

Security deposit: $849



Tenant pays: gas, electric, water & sewer

No section 8.



Non-smoking.



12 month lease.



Credit and background check required.



Thank you for considering making your home with us! Our standards for qualifying a perspective tenant to rent our homes and apartments are simple and fair:



* Your gross income must equal approximately three times the monthly rent of your home or apartment.



* A favorable credit history.



* Be employed or able to furnish acceptable proof of the required income.



* Good references from previous landlords.



If you have any questions, please contact a member of our management team with questions at sarah@528homes.com. For more information, and to apply please go to: 528properties.managebuilding.com.



NOTE: Applicants with less than favorable credit may qualify by paying additional rent in advance.