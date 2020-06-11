All apartments in Millvale
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

517 Bauerlein Street

517 Bauerlein Street · (412) 528-1944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

517 Bauerlein Street, Millvale, PA 15209
Millvale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in heart of Millvale available September 1.

Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, eat-in kitchen and quaint backyard.

Located on the bus line, this house has easy access to Route 28 and minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh, Lawrenceville, Oakland, University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University, UPMC and more!!

Rent: $849/month
Security deposit: $849

Tenant pays: gas, electric, water & sewer
No section 8.

Non-smoking.

12 month lease.

Credit and background check required.

Thank you for considering making your home with us! Our standards for qualifying a perspective tenant to rent our homes and apartments are simple and fair:

* Your gross income must equal approximately three times the monthly rent of your home or apartment.

* A favorable credit history.

* Be employed or able to furnish acceptable proof of the required income.

* Good references from previous landlords.

If you have any questions, please contact a member of our management team with questions at sarah@528homes.com. For more information, and to apply please go to: 528properties.managebuilding.com.

NOTE: Applicants with less than favorable credit may qualify by paying additional rent in advance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Bauerlein Street have any available units?
517 Bauerlein Street has a unit available for $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 517 Bauerlein Street have?
Some of 517 Bauerlein Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Bauerlein Street currently offering any rent specials?
517 Bauerlein Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Bauerlein Street pet-friendly?
No, 517 Bauerlein Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millvale.
Does 517 Bauerlein Street offer parking?
No, 517 Bauerlein Street does not offer parking.
Does 517 Bauerlein Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Bauerlein Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Bauerlein Street have a pool?
No, 517 Bauerlein Street does not have a pool.
Does 517 Bauerlein Street have accessible units?
No, 517 Bauerlein Street does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Bauerlein Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Bauerlein Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Bauerlein Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Bauerlein Street does not have units with air conditioning.
