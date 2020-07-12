Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:29 PM

29 Apartments for rent in Middletown, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Middletown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
13 Units Available
Middletown
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community
Results within 1 mile of Middletown

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Royalton
215 ULRICH STREET
215 Ulrich Street, Royalton, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TOTALLY RENOVATED - COMPACT NEW ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT OFFERS MUCH !! LOCATION - NEAR PSU COLLEGE MIDDLETOWN, EASY TRAVEL TO HARRISBURG - HERSHEY - LANCASTER AND BEYOND. APPROXIMATELY 435 SQ.FT "NEW" FINISHED LIVING.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 26 at 02:10pm
1 Unit Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2110 REDFOX DRIVE
2110 Red Fox Dr, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2200 sqft
2110 REDFOX DRIVE Available 08/31/20 2110 REDFOX DRIVE, HUMMELSTOWN, PA 17036 - Welcome, Home! Come see & enjoy this 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath Townhome located in Hummelstown, Dauphin County.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1883 Lakeside Drive
1883 Lakeside Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
1883 Lakeside Drive Available 09/18/20 Coming in September - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths - -This 3 bedroom town home is spacious and charming! Enjoy the luxuries of a fully equipped kitchen, central air, private backyard, shed and off-street parking.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
691 GARDEN DRIVE
691 Garden Drive, Dauphin County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
6696 sqft
Available now! Cozy small 2 bedroom with freshly painted walls and just re-finished All hardwood floors throughout. Newer refrigerator and electric range was recently installed! Owner pays Hot water on this one! Only $895/month plus electric.

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
94 Byron Nelson Cir
94 Byron Nelson Circle, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
2555 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7. Video link below. https://youtu.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
376 JONATHAN COURT
376 Jonathan Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1958 sqft
Don't miss out on this end-unit townhome located in Derry Twp, 5 min from Hershey Medical Center! Brand new HVAC system, washer & dryer. Kitchen countertop replaced in 2017.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
105 Sam Snead Cir.
105 Sam Snead Circle, Valley Green, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1428 sqft
Etters-Convenient to York and Harrisburg-Country Setting - - Large Yard- fenced with shed - 1st floor bedroom with bath - Garage -West Shore SD This large single family home is located in Etters (Newberry Township) on a large lot.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Hershey
107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
107 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
Move-in ready townhome within walking distance to Hershey Med Center! You'll love the vaulted ceilings, skylights, open floor plan and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Hershey
105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
105 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
50 N. 67TH STREET
50 North 67th Street, Rutherford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
770 sqft
TWO BEDROOMS (50 N.

1 of 21

Last updated December 11 at 04:58pm
1 Unit Available
1189 Draymore Court
1189 Draymore Court, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1922 sqft
Enjoy the ultimate condo living on top of one of Hershey's wooded hillsides overlooking Oakmont. Surround yourself with gorgeous landscaping in Ridgeview Community. This lovely 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
10 Units Available
Robertson
Cold Springs
T-70 Pavillion Dr, Manchester, PA
1 Bedroom
$830
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cold Springs Apartments is a beautiful community conveniently located in Manchester, Pennsylvania.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
13 Units Available
Colonial Park
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1067 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
5 Units Available
Progress
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA
Studio
$925
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
962 sqft
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
10 Units Available
Colonial Park
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
The award winning Colonial Glen is a community built with uncompromising quality and maintained through outstanding service for our residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Colonial Park
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
892 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 6 at 12:39pm
2 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,402
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
222 E High St Apt 103
222 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$615
Available 08/15/20 First floor apartment located near downtown Elizabethtown. Range and refrigerator are included. On-site laundry and off-street parking is available behind the building. Sorry, no pets.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Manchester
28 PINE DRIVE
28 Pine Drive, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
28 PINE DR. MANCHESTER, PA - Condo with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with one car garage. Close to 83 for commuters. Large Eat In Kitchen. Spacious Living Room. Wall to Wall Carpet, Tub & Shower, W/D Hook-Up.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1492 Mapledale Rd
1492 Mapledale Road, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1127 sqft
Available 09/01/20 This single family two bedroom home is located in a rural area with beautiful scenic views. This property has a pasture and two separate detached garages.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
466 Kelker Street
466 Kelker St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1682 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse within the Chambers Knoll Community located behind the Harrisburg Mall. Entering from the front door, you have the 1 car garage access to the right.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Middletown, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Middletown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

