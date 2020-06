Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

GORGEOUS! Fully Remodeled Three Bedroom House for Rent - Gorgeous, FULLY REMODELED! Three bedroom, One bath House for Rent. Very nice fireplace, hardwood floors downstairs with an open floor plan. Full three bedrooms with an office upstairs. Washer and dryer hook ups available in the basement. Off-street parking. Rent is $1200 per month. Security deposit is $1200. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Application fee is $25. Pets may be considered on a case basis.



(RLNE5788327)