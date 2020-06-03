All apartments in McMurray
141 Meadowbook circle
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:21 PM

141 Meadowbook circle

141 Meadowbrook Circle · (724) 941-9400
Location

141 Meadowbrook Circle, McMurray, PA 15367

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing half acre + lot and located in a great spot on the street for that feeling of seclusion! 2 Car garage makes easy access to kitchen with groceries, mud room between kitchen and garage and also accesses the rear 2 tier deck patio - very spacious! Eat in kitchen, main floor family room or office and it features a fireplace. Wonderful oversized LR with Bay window, hardwood floor through out, 2 Full and 2 Half bathrooms, Jack and Jill bathroom between master and 4 th bedroom. the Master bedroom also oversized with His and Her closets. Gameroom basement is HUGE. Powder room on main floor and basement level. Basement also features the laundry room and 2 large storage rooms. Washer and dryer included as is. Main floor = LR, DR, KIT, FAM RM. 2ND FLOOR = 4 LARGE BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. You will love the raised deck off the kitchen and the beauty and quiet of overlooking rear yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

