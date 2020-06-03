141 Meadowbook circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing half acre + lot and located in a great spot on the street for that feeling of seclusion! 2 Car garage makes easy access to kitchen with groceries, mud room between kitchen and garage and also accesses the rear 2 tier deck patio - very spacious! Eat in kitchen, main floor family room or office and it features a fireplace. Wonderful oversized LR with Bay window, hardwood floor through out, 2 Full and 2 Half bathrooms, Jack and Jill bathroom between master and 4 th bedroom. the Master bedroom also oversized with His and Her closets. Gameroom basement is HUGE. Powder room on main floor and basement level. Basement also features the laundry room and 2 large storage rooms. Washer and dryer included as is. Main floor = LR, DR, KIT, FAM RM. 2ND FLOOR = 4 LARGE BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. You will love the raised deck off the kitchen and the beauty and quiet of overlooking rear yard.