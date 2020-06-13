All apartments in Lock Haven
Find more places like 505 W. Main St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lock Haven, PA
/
505 W. Main St.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

505 W. Main St.

505 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

505 West Main Street, Lock Haven, PA 17745

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
online portal
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
online portal
Walk to LHUP! - This large house is within easy walking distance to LHUP and East Campus. This 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has lots of character and room for 5 people! A washer and dryer are included. Water, sewer, and trash included. Sorry, no pets allowed in this house

We offer convenient 24 hour online maintenance requests and rent payments. Call Davis Real Estate, Inc. for more information and to arrange a showing. 570-748-8550. Visit us on the web at lockhavenapartmentrentals.com to view all our available rentals.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1937460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 W. Main St. have any available units?
505 W. Main St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lock Haven, PA.
What amenities does 505 W. Main St. have?
Some of 505 W. Main St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 W. Main St. currently offering any rent specials?
505 W. Main St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 W. Main St. pet-friendly?
No, 505 W. Main St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lock Haven.
Does 505 W. Main St. offer parking?
No, 505 W. Main St. does not offer parking.
Does 505 W. Main St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 W. Main St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 W. Main St. have a pool?
No, 505 W. Main St. does not have a pool.
Does 505 W. Main St. have accessible units?
No, 505 W. Main St. does not have accessible units.
Does 505 W. Main St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 W. Main St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 W. Main St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 W. Main St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

State College, PAWilliamsport, PA
Wellsboro, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
Pennsylvania College of Technology