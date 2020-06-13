505 W. Main St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors some paid utils online portal range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities online portal

Walk to LHUP! - This large house is within easy walking distance to LHUP and East Campus. This 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has lots of character and room for 5 people! A washer and dryer are included. Water, sewer, and trash included. Sorry, no pets allowed in this house



We offer convenient 24 hour online maintenance requests and rent payments. Call Davis Real Estate, Inc. for more information and to arrange a showing. 570-748-8550. Visit us on the web at lockhavenapartmentrentals.com to view all our available rentals.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1937460)