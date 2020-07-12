1080 Priestley Avenue

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Remodeled 3 bedroom Row house in Lawrence Park - Property Id: 81455
Beautiful, fully remodeled row house. 3 bedrooms, bathroom, living room, kitchen/dining room. New paint, new floors, new cabinets, new lights and off street parking. Irquois school district. Minutes away from Behrend, Mercyhurst, and Gannon.
https://youtu.be/MtTGIShGo5c
Rent is $820 which includes water sewer and garbage. Must pass credit and background check.
Animals accepted upon approval. $50.00 additional per month. Must be spayed/nuetered and up to date on all shots. Vet certified.
Please call 814-580-4612 leave a message and we will call back.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81455
(RLNE5919164)