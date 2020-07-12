All apartments in Lawrence Park
1080 Priestley Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020

1080 Priestley Avenue

1080 Priestley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1080 Priestley Avenue, Lawrence Park, PA 16511

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 08/01/20 Remodeled 3 bedroom Row house in Lawrence Park - Property Id: 81455

Beautiful, fully remodeled row house. 3 bedrooms, bathroom, living room, kitchen/dining room. New paint, new floors, new cabinets, new lights and off street parking. Irquois school district. Minutes away from Behrend, Mercyhurst, and Gannon.

https://youtu.be/MtTGIShGo5c

Rent is $820 which includes water sewer and garbage. Must pass credit and background check.

Animals accepted upon approval. $50.00 additional per month. Must be spayed/nuetered and up to date on all shots. Vet certified.

Please call 814-580-4612 leave a message and we will call back.

Check us out on facebook and like our page while you are there: Sell Property Solutions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81455
Property Id 81455

(RLNE5919164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Priestley Avenue have any available units?
1080 Priestley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence Park, PA.
What amenities does 1080 Priestley Avenue have?
Some of 1080 Priestley Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Priestley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Priestley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Priestley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1080 Priestley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1080 Priestley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1080 Priestley Avenue offers parking.
Does 1080 Priestley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 Priestley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Priestley Avenue have a pool?
No, 1080 Priestley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1080 Priestley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1080 Priestley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Priestley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1080 Priestley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1080 Priestley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1080 Priestley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
