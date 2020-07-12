1080 Priestley Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 08/01/20 Remodeled 3 bedroom Row house in Lawrence Park - Property Id: 81455



Beautiful, fully remodeled row house. 3 bedrooms, bathroom, living room, kitchen/dining room. New paint, new floors, new cabinets, new lights and off street parking. Irquois school district. Minutes away from Behrend, Mercyhurst, and Gannon.



https://youtu.be/MtTGIShGo5c



Rent is $820 which includes water sewer and garbage. Must pass credit and background check.



Animals accepted upon approval. $50.00 additional per month. Must be spayed/nuetered and up to date on all shots. Vet certified.



Please call 814-580-4612 leave a message and we will call back.



Check us out on facebook and like our page while you are there: Sell Property Solutions

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81455

Property Id 81455



(RLNE5919164)