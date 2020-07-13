1 Briarwood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Listed by O BOYLE REAL ESTATE LLC (570) 586-2911, TINA TRAVER (570) 357-3402: Beautiful end unit townhouse in Abington Heights School District. Lovely kitchen with glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Two large bedrooms with private tiled baths. Fresh paint and wooden blinds on windows. Upstairs carpeting is scheduled to be replaced. Laundry room is complete with washer, dryer and utility sink. Economical propane furnace and Central AC. Attached one car garage with storage shelves. Large deck. No smoking.