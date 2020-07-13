All apartments in Lackawanna County

Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

1 Briarwood Way

1 Briarwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

1 Briarwood Way, Lackawanna County, PA 18411

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Listed by O BOYLE REAL ESTATE LLC (570) 586-2911, TINA TRAVER (570) 357-3402: Beautiful end unit townhouse in Abington Heights School District. Lovely kitchen with glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Two large bedrooms with private tiled baths. Fresh paint and wooden blinds on windows. Upstairs carpeting is scheduled to be replaced. Laundry room is complete with washer, dryer and utility sink. Economical propane furnace and Central AC. Attached one car garage with storage shelves. Large deck. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Briarwood Way have any available units?
1 Briarwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lackawanna County, PA.
What amenities does 1 Briarwood Way have?
Some of 1 Briarwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Briarwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
1 Briarwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Briarwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 1 Briarwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lackawanna County.
Does 1 Briarwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 1 Briarwood Way offers parking.
Does 1 Briarwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Briarwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Briarwood Way have a pool?
No, 1 Briarwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 1 Briarwood Way have accessible units?
No, 1 Briarwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Briarwood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Briarwood Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Briarwood Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Briarwood Way has units with air conditioning.
