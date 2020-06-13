Apartment List
/
PA
/
king of prussia
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

193 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in King of Prussia, PA

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
31 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,758
1470 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1423 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1386 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
40 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,193
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1752 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,044
1361 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Lakeview Court
301 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Experience City Living Without the City Hassle! 301 Lakeview Court, King of Prussia! - Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Many of this homes amazing features

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD
528 Lower East Valley Forge Rd, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1502 sqft
Great renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath twin on a secluded street in King of Prussia that could be a model home for Pottery Barn. From the front porch to the fenced yard with a covered patio, this open concept home has it all.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
605 LAKEVIEW COURT
605 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1644 sqft
You~ve heard ~location location location~ before, but no community truly exemplifies this saying quite like the Brownstones at Valley Forge.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE
757 Whitetail Circle, King of Prussia, PA
Expansive, meticulously maintained and upgraded 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath 3-story townhome in desirable Deer Creek in King of Prussia! Upon entry, you will find the wide foyer, double coat closet, and door to 1 car attached garage.

1 of 14

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1016 Lakeview Court
1016 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2739 sqft
Experience City Living Without the City Hassle! 1016 Lakeview Court, King of Prussia! - Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Check out the spectacular,

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
555 LOWER E VALLEY FORGE RD #B
555 Lower East Valley Forge Rd, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Make your appointment to see this unique home. Built in the mid 1700~s. Totally remodeled. New plumbing, new gas, water heater, central air and new roof. Enjoy the old world with today~s amenities.
Results within 1 mile of King of Prussia
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
16 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1286 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
566 STANBRIDGE STREET
566 Stanbridge Street, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2201 sqft
Three bedroom upper floors unit available now on Norristown's West End! Spacious eat-in kitchen with generous sized bedrooms. Available for immediate occupancy. Third floor bedroom comes with half bath en suite.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
325 NORRIS HALL LANE
325 Norris Hall Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1445 sqft
BRAND New almost everything! New kitchen, new baths, fresh paint- really all has been done.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
722 HAWS AVENUE
722 Haws Avenue, Norristown, PA
Beautiful 3 story twin with covered front porch on Haws avenue with natural wood trim trim though out the home.,Efficiently heated with Brand new hydronic gas heating, 5 spacious bedrooms with closets and a first floor laundry room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
237 HOLLY DRIVE
237 Holly Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1278 sqft
Great Rental Unit in King of Prussia. Walk into this Unit , featuring tile floor throughout the whole first floor. Dining Rm, Kitchen with Pantry, Family Rm with rear Slider to Patio, Coat Closet and Powder Rm complete the first floor.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
535 WILLIAMSBURG WAY
535 Williamsburg Way, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1596 sqft
End unit with tons of natural light, open floor plan, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter. Eat in the kitchen, dining room or enjoy the large deck out back. Three bedrooms upstairs with incredible closet-space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
543 KOHN STREET
543 Kohn Street, Norristown, PA
5 BR Norristown home available for immediate occupancy. Montgomery County Housing Authority vouchers are accepted. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. First, last and security due at lease signing. No pets, please.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
16 Sixth Street
16 6th Street, Bridgeport, PA
Huge 4 Bedroom 1 and a half bathroom in Upper Merion School District! Carpeting throughout living and dining rooms leading to a spacious eat in kitchen that had been recently rehabbed. Upstairs, find 2 bedrooms on each of the 2nd and 3rd levels.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
235 VALLEY FORGE LOOKOUT PL
235 Lookout Pl, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Why rent an apartment when you can rent your own Spectacular Townhome! Bright Spacious and recently entirely painted Rebel Hill home with 3 well sized Bedrooms and 2 ~ Baths is now for Rent! Includes a 2 story Family/Great Rm with Marble Wood

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
505 GROVE ST
505 Grove Street, Bridgeport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Move into your twin home conveniently located close to shopping, transportation and major highways. Many updates throughout house but maintains that old charm. Enter into the open living room, high ceilings and laminate floors.
Results within 5 miles of King of Prussia
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
Bryn Mawr
21 Units Available
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1850 sqft
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.

June 2020 King of Prussia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 King of Prussia Rent Report. King of Prussia rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the King of Prussia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 King of Prussia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 King of Prussia Rent Report. King of Prussia rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the King of Prussia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

King of Prussia rents declined moderately over the past month

King of Prussia rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in King of Prussia stand at $1,240 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,497 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. King of Prussia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in King of Prussia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,734; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,497, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,005; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to King of Prussia

    As rents have fallen moderately in King of Prussia, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, King of Prussia is less affordable for renters.

    • While Pennsylvania as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline slightly. For example, rents have fallen by 0.0% in Allentown and 0.1% in Pittsburgh.
    • King of Prussia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,497 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% decline in King of Prussia.
    • While rents in King of Prussia fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Columbus (+1.0%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in King of Prussia than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where King of Prussia is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    0.1%
    Wilmington
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,640
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    0
    0.9%
    Newark
    $1,150
    $1,390
    0.3%
    3.3%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    King of Prussia
    $1,240
    $1,500
    -0.3%
    -1.4%
    West Chester
    $1,330
    $1,600
    0
    -0.1%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,730
    0.4%
    2.7%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0
    0.3%
    Claymont
    $1,080
    $1,310
    0.5%
    5.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    4.4%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,260
    0.2%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    King of Prussia 1 BedroomsKing of Prussia 2 BedroomsKing of Prussia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKing of Prussia 3 BedroomsKing of Prussia Accessible ApartmentsKing of Prussia Apartments under $1,200King of Prussia Apartments under $1,300
    King of Prussia Apartments with BalconyKing of Prussia Apartments with GarageKing of Prussia Apartments with GymKing of Prussia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKing of Prussia Apartments with Move-in SpecialsKing of Prussia Apartments with Parking
    King of Prussia Apartments with PoolKing of Prussia Apartments with Washer-DryerKing of Prussia Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing of Prussia Furnished ApartmentsKing of Prussia Pet Friendly PlacesKing of Prussia Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
    Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PA
    Haddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DE

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
    Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
    Temple University