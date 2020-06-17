All apartments in Johnstown
Find more places like 245 LUNEN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnstown, PA
/
245 LUNEN STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

245 LUNEN STREET

245 Lunen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

245 Lunen Street, Johnstown, PA 15902

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Second floor one Bedroom Apartment with kitchen, living room & bath. Storage in attic. New carpeting and windows throughout. Fenced-in yard. Gas hot water heat. Rent is $530 per month, includes all utilities. $30 extra per month if tenant puts in window A/C unit. Tenant responsible for snow removal & lawn care, shared w/1st floor tenant. Non-smoking unit, 1 year lease, security deposit, credit & criminal check required, $40 non-refundable application fee for all occupants 18 years or older. No pets. Ask for Virtual Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 LUNEN STREET have any available units?
245 LUNEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnstown, PA.
What amenities does 245 LUNEN STREET have?
Some of 245 LUNEN STREET's amenities include air conditioning, carpet, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 LUNEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
245 LUNEN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 LUNEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 245 LUNEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnstown.
Does 245 LUNEN STREET offer parking?
No, 245 LUNEN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 245 LUNEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 LUNEN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 LUNEN STREET have a pool?
No, 245 LUNEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 245 LUNEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 245 LUNEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 245 LUNEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 LUNEN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 LUNEN STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 245 LUNEN STREET has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Altoona, PAMurrysville, PA
Indiana, PAHollidaysburg, PA
Cumberland, MDGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus