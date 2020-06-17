245 LUNEN STREET

Amenities

Second floor one Bedroom Apartment with kitchen, living room & bath. Storage in attic. New carpeting and windows throughout. Fenced-in yard. Gas hot water heat. Rent is $530 per month, includes all utilities. $30 extra per month if tenant puts in window A/C unit. Tenant responsible for snow removal & lawn care, shared w/1st floor tenant. Non-smoking unit, 1 year lease, security deposit, credit & criminal check required, $40 non-refundable application fee for all occupants 18 years or older. No pets. Ask for Virtual Tour!