Johnstown, PA
159 WILSON STREET
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

159 WILSON STREET

159 Wilson Street · (814) 262-7653
Location

159 Wilson Street, Johnstown, PA 15906

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice brick 2-story home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths! The 1st floor has a spacious living room, formal dining room and a eat-in kitchen with appliances. The 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms and a full ceramic bath. The lower level has a bonus bath with shower. This home offers newer carpeting & windows. Walk-up attic for ample storage. Paved parking in the back & 2 covered porches. Heat is gas hot water. This is a NO PET/NO SMOKING home. Rent is $725+gas & elec.1 year lease, security deposit, credit & criminal check required, $40 non-refundable application fee for all occupants 18 years or older. Ask for Virtual Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 WILSON STREET have any available units?
159 WILSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnstown, PA.
What amenities does 159 WILSON STREET have?
Some of 159 WILSON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 WILSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
159 WILSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 WILSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 159 WILSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnstown.
Does 159 WILSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 159 WILSON STREET does offer parking.
Does 159 WILSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 WILSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 WILSON STREET have a pool?
No, 159 WILSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 159 WILSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 159 WILSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 159 WILSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 WILSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 WILSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 WILSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
