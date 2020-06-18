159 WILSON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice brick 2-story home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths! The 1st floor has a spacious living room, formal dining room and a eat-in kitchen with appliances. The 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms and a full ceramic bath. The lower level has a bonus bath with shower. This home offers newer carpeting & windows. Walk-up attic for ample storage. Paved parking in the back & 2 covered porches. Heat is gas hot water. This is a NO PET/NO SMOKING home. Rent is $725+gas & elec.1 year lease, security deposit, credit & criminal check required, $40 non-refundable application fee for all occupants 18 years or older. Ask for Virtual Tour!