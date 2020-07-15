/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM
68 Studio Apartments for rent in Jenkintown, PA
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Logan
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$965
350 sqft
Off-campus housing near the Broad Street Line with free shuttles to Temple and La Salle universities. Studio and one-bedroom apartments featuring utilities, Wi-Fi and cable included, plus a fitness center and study areas.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
42 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$906
571 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Burholme
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$799
500 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
East Oak Lane
Eola Park
6344 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$819
341 sqft
Within a private park setting, these apartments close to Philadelphia Community College boast a quiet community while still being close to public transportation. Features include spacious closets, on-site laundry, courtyards and picnic areas.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
East Oak Lane
Regency House
6301 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$833
346 sqft
Choose between a home in a mid-rise or a garden-style apartment. The cat-friendly, newly renovated community features a gym, a secluded courtyard and an elevator. In East Oak Lane near the Fern Rock Station.
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
9 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$860
409 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Olney
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$695
340 sqft
In a community committed to green living, these apartment homes feature energy-efficient appliances and lighting with a recycling program in place. Close to public transportation, the cat-friendly community has on-site laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
366 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Ogontz
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$650
313 sqft
Eli Court Apartments feature some of Oak Lane and Germantown's most spacious and well lit studios and 1-bedroom apartments.
Last updated May 19 at 12:25 PM
43 Units Available
Fox Chase
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$995
Be the first to move-in to The Galman Group’s newest community, Algon Flats! Our brand-new garden-style community features modern design elements, all new kitchens and bathrooms, as well as spacious floor plans throughout the community.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
West Central Germantown
243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET
243 West Rittenhouse Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$900
350 sqft
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/GIXWpk_hiM0 Spacious private entry first floor studio apartment in West Germantown available for immediate move in. Nearly all utilities included - tenant just pays electric.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Fox Chase
7850 OXFORD AVENUE
7850 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$675
540 sqft
Efficiency apartment, $675 plus utilities, Gas heat, Wall AC, Wall to wall carpeting, Common laundry room, Hot water, water, sewer included.
Results within 10 miles of Jenkintown
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
28 Units Available
Center City West
1919 Market
1919 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,885
496 sqft
Luxury apartments with views of the Philadelphia Skyline. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga studio, wine room, cafe and putting green. Close to Logan Circle, shops and restaurants, and Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
Last updated July 15 at 12:34 AM
4 Units Available
Overbrook
The Metropolitan Wynnefield
5000 Woodbine Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
705 sqft
Our apartments in Wynnefield are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and exciting nightlife along City Avenue and neighboring Lower Merion Township.
Last updated July 15 at 12:17 AM
37 Units Available
Logan Square
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,517
533 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
23 Units Available
East Falls
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,014
375 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
152 Units Available
Wynnefield Heights
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,310
489 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
91 Units Available
Logan Square
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
435 sqft
Beautiful apartments located just off I-676. Full-service gym with weights, cardio equipment and punching bag station. Great community game room with shuffleboard and pool table. Roomy walk-in closets, hardwood floors, attractive fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
45 Units Available
Logan Square
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,415
453 sqft
Incredible views of downtown. Recently updated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community has valet service, concierge service, and a garage for convenience.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
11 Units Available
Center City East
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,661
518 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
26 Units Available
Center City West
Avenir
1515 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,291
369 sqft
Great location close to Philadelphia City Hall and multiple commuter rail stops. Units feature ice maker, extra storage, dishwasher, and more. Community includes bike storage, clubhouse, gym, and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 09:07 PM
70 Units Available
Logan Square
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
458 sqft
For upscale living in the heart of Fairmount Philadelphia. Units include washing machine and garage and are pet-friendly. Complex offers on-site gourmet market, pub, gym and swimming club. Steps from Rodin Museum.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,179
450 sqft
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
39 Units Available
Logan Square
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,762
593 sqft
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
