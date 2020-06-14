/
furnished apartments
30 Furnished Apartments for rent in Horsham, PA
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Results within 5 miles of Horsham
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Last updated May 19 at 12:05pm
Jenkintown
12 Units Available
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1419 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
103 TREE TOP COURT
103 Tree Top Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1824 sqft
Furnished rental in Country Crossing features an open floor plan, two story great room with Palladian windows and a gas fireplace with marble surround. Attractive Bamboo hardwood flooring through out the first level.
Last updated June 13 at 10:20pm
1 Unit Available
420 Fort Washington Avenue
420 Fort Washington Ave, Fort Washington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Unit type: Duplex; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1.5; Square footage: 1200; Parking: 4 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1700.00; IMRID13951
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
7701 DOE LANE
7701 Doe Lane, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2980 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rental/ No pets / Shared Living/ Roommate for Beautiful Furnished Home to share with one other occupant (total of 2 adults - separate quarters), 1 Bedroom Unit is available for rent with all utilities included and free WiFi.
Results within 10 miles of Horsham
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,145
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Huntingdon Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
31 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
29 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,478
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
6 Units Available
Regency Woods
70 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1509 sqft
Rich with the serenity of the suburbs and the convenience of the city, you’ll love our spacious Doylestown, PA apartments for rent.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
835 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,442
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
4 Units Available
Melrose Station Apartments
902 Valley Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
945 sqft
Melrose Station Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elkins Park, PA. Our community is urban and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home.
Last updated June 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Fonthill Apartments
504 Fonthill Dr, Doylestown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Routes 313, 611 and 202. Suburban community within two miles of Delaware Valley College. Fully equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern appliances. Lots of closet space.
Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
10 Units Available
The Metropolitan Doylestown
303 W State St, Doylestown, PA
Studio
$1,460
959 sqft
At the metropolitan doylestown apartments, you will enjoy 10 beautifully landscaped acres in Historic Doylestown in Bucks County, PA. Our spacious, pet-friendly Doylestown apartments feature central air, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and more.
Last updated May 29 at 02:41pm
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.
Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
Fox Chase
43 Units Available
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$995
1 Bedroom
$1,065
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Be the first to move-in to The Galman Group’s newest community, Algon Flats! Our brand-new garden-style community features modern design elements, all new kitchens and bathrooms, as well as spacious floor plans throughout the community.
Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
171 old Limekiln road
171 Old Limekiln Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3600 sqft
Located in central bucks school district This is a farmhouse with lake views of peace valley park Gourmet kitchen , custom pub and wine room Fully furnished - includes lawn maintenance and snow removal
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE
1001 Towamencin Ave, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
This is a first floor apartment in a building with elevator service. The $750 Move-In Fee is the only thing you need to start the lease. No 1st Month's rent or Security Deposit! This apartment would be available as of February 26th.
