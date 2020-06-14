62 Apartments for rent in Horsham, PA with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
1 Unit Available
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
677 sqft
Easy commuting is just one of the reasons to live at this Warrington apartment community. Spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and renovated spaces are a few more. Nearby I-76 rounds out the list.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
1 Unit Available
Dreshertowne
310 Saw Mill Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An exceptional rental townhome community situated in sought-after Horsham, Montgomery County. Dreshertowne offers the ultimate in carefree, rental living.
Results within 1 mile of Horsham
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
3 Units Available
The Livingstone
240 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just moments from the shopping and dining along Jacksonville and North York Roads, this community provides residents with amenities ranging from free water service to a sparkling pool. Apartments have new kitchens and appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
8 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1200 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:09pm
3 Units Available
Garner House
50 S Penn St, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
This updated community offers an intercom system, fitness center, grand lobby, and storage units. Opposite the train station. Controlled access building. On-site maintenance and property manager. Apartments have tub shower and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Results within 5 miles of Horsham
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified

1 of 145

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Willow Grove
92 Units Available
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1167 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
1 Unit Available
Dublin Terrace
1300 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1645 sqft
Dublin Terrace is the premiere rental home community in the Delaware Valley. This one-of-a-kind property offers residents luxury living and unparalleled privacy. The community consists of 12 distinctive buildings with only 16 residences per building.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Abington
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Court
2223 Florey Ln, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, this Abington Township apartment community features garden apartment layouts, on-site parking and laundry, and modern interiors. Close to the Penn State campus and Abington Hospital.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated May 19 at 12:24pm
Willow Grove
29 Units Available
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1120 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 19 at 12:05pm
Jenkintown
12 Units Available
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1363 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
103 TREE TOP COURT
103 Tree Top Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1824 sqft
Furnished rental in Country Crossing features an open floor plan, two story great room with Palladian windows and a gas fireplace with marble surround. Attractive Bamboo hardwood flooring through out the first level.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3100 CENTENNIAL STATION
3100 Centennial Station, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
2172 sqft
Rare Rental at area's best 55 Plus Active adult condo development. Large 1st floor Corner unit with Private entrance and patio. Full finished basement (Apx 1000 additional Sq Ft), with exit to hall and stairs to outside exit.

1 of 7

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE
156 Green Valley Circle, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1980 sqft
Come see this hard to find 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Dresher Brooke community !! Situated in a great location this cul-de-sac home has many upgrades including: upgraded kitchen cabinets, Corian countertop on large kitchen island, laminated
Results within 10 miles of Horsham
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
East Falls
4 Units Available
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
West Central Germantown
61 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$906
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Horsham, PA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Horsham renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

