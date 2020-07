Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2 BR / 1.5 Bath in Homestead!



THE COTTAGE IS IN THE DEVELOPING HISTORIC DISTRICT OF HOMESTEAD. ONLY A FEW MINUTES WALK TO THE SHOPS OF THE WATERFRONT, AND NEW TRENDY HOMESTEAD RESTAURANTS.



Property Highlights:



- Newly Renovated

- Fully Equipped Kitchen with disposal, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and side by side refrigerator

- One bedroom is completely closed

- Open bedroom with study and privacy blinds

- A/C

- Washer and Dryer in unit



Listed on IkosHQ



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5969089)