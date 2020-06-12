Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Hanover, PA with garage

Hanover apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
205 RUTH AVENUE
205 Ruth Avenue, Hanover, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1224 sqft
Relax on your front porch this summer! Plenty of space in this all-brick duplex with tons of natural light. 3 bedroom 1 bathroom with eat-in kitchen, laundry room, full basement, and large, walk-up attic for storage. New flooring and fresh paint.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
326 Scyamore Lane
326 Sycamore Lane, Hanover, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
First Floor LIving Renting out a newly updated 4 bedroom single family home with a garage and street parking Large Master Bedroom and Bathroom on the 1st floor.
Results within 1 mile of Hanover

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
214 S. CENTER STREET
214 S Center St, Parkville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
214 S CENTER ST. HANOVER, PA - Brand New Luxury Rancher Style Townhome!! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with a 1 Car Attached Garage. Newly designed open floor concept. Stove, Fridge & Dishwasher provided.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
28 HEIGHTS AVE
28 Heights Ave, Parkville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District. One car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
504 CHARLES AVENUE
504 Charles Ave, Parkville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
504 Charles Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331 - Gorgeous, brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home for rent in a newly developed neighborhood located in Southwestern School District. This property has all you need to unpack and move right in.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
21 MUSTANG DRIVE
21 Mustang Dr, Parkville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District 1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
894 ADMIRAL LANE
894 Admiral Ln, Parkville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1650 sqft
Convenient access to PA-94 (AKA Baltimore Street), PA-116 (AKA York Street) and PA-216 (AKA Blooming Grove Road); perfect for commuters to Westminster, MD, Manchester, MD, Gettysburg, PA and York, PA.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
92 BREEZEWOOD DRIVE
92 Breezewood Dr, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District. 1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
831 W. Middle Street
831 West Middle Street, Pennville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1120 sqft
Nice Single family home on a quiet street with a private back yard setting. 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Has a one car garage. Rear and front porch's. Full basement, large closets and nice size dining and living room areas.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
543 YORK STREET
543 York Street, Parkville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1492 sqft
Hanover- 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator and living room. Fenced yard and 2 car garage. No smoking indoors.
Results within 5 miles of Hanover

1 of 21

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8 MOLLY DRIVE
8 Molly Dr, Adams County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2150 sqft
FOR RENT: End unit condo featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, 2nd floor laundry room, 9ft ceilings, breakfast bar, kitchen with cherry cabinetry & appliances. Dining area, deck, family room, patio, and 1 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Hanover

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
44 E HANOVER STREET
44 East Hanover Street, Bonneauville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1256 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Rancher in Bonneauville Borough. This cute home has been recently painted and most of the flooring was replaced. There is a small one car garage with a covered patio attached.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hanover, PA

Hanover apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

