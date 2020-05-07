All apartments in Greensburg
408 Rohrer St

408 Rohrer Street · (412) 347-6244
Location

408 Rohrer Street, Greensburg, PA 15601

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1463 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Move In Special! Apply within 48 hours of first showing to receive 1 MONTH FREE at move in!! Welcome to 408 Rohrer Street in Greensburg. Beautiful, restored 1882 Colonial home featuring built-ins, hardwood floors throughout, and historic colors. The kitchen features ceramic tile, birch cabinets, quartz counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Bali blinds throughout, designer drapery. Master has custom built 6x12 walk-in closet. Wrap around front porch leads to a fenced brick patio. Designer colors and touches throughout.

Conveniently located to Westmoreland Hospital and Seton Hill College. Washer/Dryer Included. Off-Street Parking.

- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.
- Section 8 is not accepted.
- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)

