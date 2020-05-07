408 Rohrer St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Move In Special! Apply within 48 hours of first showing to receive 1 MONTH FREE at move in!! Welcome to 408 Rohrer Street in Greensburg. Beautiful, restored 1882 Colonial home featuring built-ins, hardwood floors throughout, and historic colors. The kitchen features ceramic tile, birch cabinets, quartz counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Bali blinds throughout, designer drapery. Master has custom built 6x12 walk-in closet. Wrap around front porch leads to a fenced brick patio. Designer colors and touches throughout.



Conveniently located to Westmoreland Hospital and Seton Hill College. Washer/Dryer Included. Off-Street Parking.



- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Section 8 is not accepted.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)