318 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Apartment #5
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:09 PM

318 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Apartment #5

318 S Pennsylvania Ave · (724) 220-4700
Location

318 S Pennsylvania Ave, Greensburg, PA 15601

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
We are excited to be offering an amazing pet friendly 100% renovated apartment building at the end of a very popular street in downtown Greensburg. Students are welcome!

318 S. Pennsylvania Avenue features four apartments all which have three bedrooms with one full bath, a nice sized living room in the front of the apartment overlooking the large front porch. There is also a back porch which are just off the kitchen and SECOND living room area.

The kitchen includes an island for eating along with granite countertops, stainless appliances including fridge, dishwasher, stove, and microwave range hood. Each apartment also has their own stackable washer and dryers.

There is gas force heat along with central air of which the tenants pay. The landlord pays the water, sewer and trash and all other utilities will be the responsibility of the tenants.

Parking is provided beside the building. Don't delay....these will go very fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

