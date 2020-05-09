318 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Apartment #5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

We are excited to be offering an amazing pet friendly 100% renovated apartment building at the end of a very popular street in downtown Greensburg. Students are welcome!



318 S. Pennsylvania Avenue features four apartments all which have three bedrooms with one full bath, a nice sized living room in the front of the apartment overlooking the large front porch. There is also a back porch which are just off the kitchen and SECOND living room area.



The kitchen includes an island for eating along with granite countertops, stainless appliances including fridge, dishwasher, stove, and microwave range hood. Each apartment also has their own stackable washer and dryers.



There is gas force heat along with central air of which the tenants pay. The landlord pays the water, sewer and trash and all other utilities will be the responsibility of the tenants.



Parking is provided beside the building. Don't delay....these will go very fast!