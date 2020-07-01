/
2 bedroom apartments
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glen Rock, PA
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
127 Hanover Street, 3rd Floor
127 Hanover St, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
3rd floor Apartment - Glen Rock Borough 3rd floor apartment with a large 17' x 13'7" Living Room, Eat In Kitchen measuring 14'11" x 11'4" . Off Street Parking. Property is conveniently located close to RT i83. No pets allowed.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
37 Main St. 2nd Floor
37 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
37 Main St. 2nd Floor Available 07/03/20 2nd floor Apartment - This 2 bedroom apartment can have the 2nd bedroom used as a bedroom or study (we call it a bedroom here-this room does not have a closet).
Results within 1 mile of Glen Rock
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
12934 Glen Brook
12934 Glen Brook Ct, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautifully redone 2 Story in Glen Rock - Completely redone interior. Brand New Stainless Steel appliances. Large wraparound deck. 1 car garage & additional off-street parking. Southern School District.
Results within 10 miles of Glen Rock
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
5 Units Available
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1072 sqft
Contemporary homes not far from downtown. In-unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Clubhouse, Internet access and package-receiving services. Pet-friendly. Close to Richard M. Nixon County Park.
Verified
Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
23 Units Available
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Spry
162 Oak Manor Dr
162 Oak Manor Dr, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Town Home - Well located in York Township/Dallastown Schools. This beautiful town home offers a large 15'11" x 13'7" Living Room, Eat in Kitchen with appliances. Full unfinished 25' x 19' basement. Also featuring 2 parking spaces to rear.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
3425 Woodberry Rd
3425 Woodberry Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Remodeled home sitting in peaceful horse farm country. West Manchester Township/West York Schools.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
10 Fulton Ave
10 Fulton Avenue, Stewartstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Ranch style - Located in Stewartstown Borough this ranch home offers beautiful hardwood floors in most of 1st floor. 17'10" x 12'7" Living Room, Separate Dining, 12'2" x 11'1" Kitchen with appliances. Some replacement windows.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Spry
304 DEW DROP ROAD
304 Dew Drop Road, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
936 sqft
Dallastown Schools ~ Cozy 2 bedroom house. Living room and eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Bathroom with tub/shower combination. Deck off of kitchen, yard, 1 car garage and 1 off street parking space. Washer/dryer courtesy only.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3914 Tunnel Hill Rd. Apt. #3
3914 Tunnel Hill Rd, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Apartment - Located in North Codorus Township this apartment is located in a complex that offers a convenient location. 13'3" x 15'1" Living room, 9'11" x 7'8" Kitchen w/oven-range and refrigerator. (RLNE5562633)
Last updated May 18 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Spry
206 Dade Ct
206 Dade Ct, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1 sqft
Nice end unit 2 bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms 1 car garage. High efficient gas heat and hot water heater. All appliances included, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Last updated June 30 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Spry
221 Craigden Drive
221 Craigdan Dr, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1 sqft
Nice 2 bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms,1 car garage, high efficiency gas heat and hot water heater. All appliances included, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Washer & Dryer hookups only.
