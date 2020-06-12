/
2 bedroom apartments
46 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East York, PA
Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
East York
8 Units Available
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1200 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour.
Results within 1 mile of East York
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
27 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1245 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
948 E. Princess #2
948 East Princess Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
Nice apartment on East End of York City SD. See Video walk through in photos! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 900 block of E. Princess St. The apartment is 2nd/3rd floor.
Results within 5 miles of East York
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.
Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
23 Units Available
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
651 Bergman St
651 Bergman Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath home with full basement! - Property Id: 297783 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath home with full basement and beautiful, well maintained yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
312 Wallace St.
312 Wallace St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
312 Wallace St. Available 06/23/20 Near Goode School York City - This two bedroom house is located on the 300 block of Wallace St in York City near Goode School. Tenant pays all utilities. Laundry hookups included.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spry
1 Unit Available
2713 S. Queen St. 2nd Floor
2713 S Queen St, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Apartment 2nd fl - 2nd floor apartment in York Township/Dallastown Schools. Great location with easy access to RT i83. Liiving Room measures 13'3" x 15'7" Eat in Kitchen 14'2" x 15'1" with oven/range and refrigerator.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20 Dietz Rd
20 Dietz Rd, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Single Family Home - Private country setting in Windsor Township, Red Lion Schools. 10'3" x 11'6" Living Rm w/new carpet, Dining Room measures 9'9" x 10'6" w/new carpet. Both bedrooms also have new carpet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
107 E. Market Street 2nd & 3rd Floor
107 E Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor Loft located in York City - Beautiful brick 2 story apartment, original hardwood floors and numerous built-ins. On-street parking is available, York City parking permit can be obtained by the tenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown York
1 Unit Available
146 S. Duke Apt. 3
146 South Duke Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$945
146 S. Duke Apt. 3 Available 06/17/20 Newly renovated apartment just blocks from the square in York City! Video in Photos! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
728 GLEN PLACE
728 Glen Place, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
728 Glen Place, YORK - On East End of York City is this 2 bedroom house with living room, dining room, kitchen with stove and refrigerator, bath with shower only, laundry room with washer and dryer, partially fenced yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown York
1 Unit Available
146 S. Duke Apt. 1R
146 S Duke St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Updated apartment just blocks from York City Square! Video walk through in listing photos! - This two story 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York. It has 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
245 E Franklin Way
245 Franklin Way, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Single family home in York City! $300 Off Second Months Rent!! Video Walk Through in Photos - This house is located in the 200 block of East Franklin Way. It has new flooring throughout and an open floor plan on the 1st floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2560 Freysville Rd. Apt A
2560 Freysville Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
Semi Detached - Newly constructed a year ago Windsor Township ranch style home. Open floor plan for Living Room/Dining Room measuring 19'10" x 17'2", Kitchen measuring 11' x 7'8". Basement area measuring 19'6" x 18'7".
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Doctors Row
1 Unit Available
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2
651 W Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2 Available 07/02/20 Spacious Renovated 2 Bedroom in York City SD - This spacious 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 600 block of W. Market St. convenient to public transportation and many other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
256 E King St., Apt. 1
256 East King Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
256 E King St., Apt. 1 Available 06/30/20 Oldetowne East Neighborhood! First Floor with Garage - This two bedroom apartment is located on the 200 block of E. King St. on the 1st floor. There are hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
219 E. South St.
219 East South Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
2 Bedroom House -York City SD Video in pictures - (Traduccin en Espaol localizado al final de la pgina) Refinished hardwood floors Freshly painted walls Washer/dryer hookups Small private yard Average size dining and living room A single family
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Spry
1 Unit Available
304 DEW DROP ROAD
304 Dew Drop Road, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
936 sqft
Dallastown Schools ~ Cozy 2 bedroom house. Living room and eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Bathroom with tub/shower combination. Deck off of kitchen, yard, 1 car garage and 1 off street parking space. Washer/dryer courtesy only.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Historic Newton Square
1 Unit Available
353 S. Penn St.
353 South Penn Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bedroom semi detached with fenced in yard right near codorus creek - This house has a huge fenced in yard with no neighbor next to the house due to it being vacant. It is two bedrooms with 1 full bathroom kitchen living room and dining room.
Last updated May 18 at 08:38am
Spry
1 Unit Available
206 Dade Ct
206 Dade Ct, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1 sqft
Nice end unit 2 bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms 1 car garage. High efficient gas heat and hot water heater. All appliances included, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
601 WINDSOR STREET
601 Windsor Street, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home with all new paint, flooring, a custome kitchen with new appliances, new forced air HVAC, roof, and vinyl siding! This is one rental you don't wanna miss!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
8108 Hudson Court S GEORGE ST
8108 Hudson Ct, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1130 sqft
BRAND NEW- NEVER LIVED IN! Now Pre-Leasing! Available Summer 2019! Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
225 E SOUTH STREET
225 East South Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
870 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom 1 bath home in York City, close to schools, shopping, and eateries! With all new paint, flooring, and mechanicals, this will not last long!
