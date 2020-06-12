/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:11 PM
103 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lutherville, MD
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Lutherville - Timonium
12 Units Available
Seminary Roundtop
803 Roundtop Ct, Lutherville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
800 sqft
Enjoy a large apartment unit with a private balcony located conveniently next to I-83. Complex offers private parking and a pool. Each building has independent laundry facilities. Shopping, dining, parks and golf all within nearby.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners
2 Hazy Morn Ct, Lutherville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Whispering Hills at 5 Corners
4 Hazy Morn Court, Lutherville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Lutherville
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
19 Units Available
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
27 Units Available
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1552 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Towson. Within walking distance of the shops at Towson Town Center. Sleek facility with theater room, well-equipped fitness center and manicured courtyards. Ten-foot ceilings in air-conditioned units.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
83 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
104 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
887 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
25 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1105 sqft
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
3 Units Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1266 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
2 Units Available
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1140 sqft
Excellent adult living community for 55+ residents. Apartments offer all the modern comforts, including in-unit laundry, newly-renovated interiors, private balconies and central air. Pool in complex. Trader Joe's across the street provides convenient grocery shopping.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
12 Units Available
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1244 sqft
Large units with open living spaces accented by brick exteriors and private balconies. Each apartment offers in-unit laundry. Pool located in outdoor community area. Dine and shop across the street at the Shops at Kenilworth.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
33 Units Available
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
990 sqft
Nominated for BBJ 2018 Best In Real Estate Award 'Best In Show'! Located within walking distance to the area's hottest entertainment, cafes and restaurants, you'll find endless things to do! The Flats at 703 offers a perfectly measured mix of
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
26 Units Available
Somerset at Towson
754 Camberley Cir, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1300 sqft
Great location close to Goucher College, Towson University, and Robert E Lee Park. Units feature washers and dryers, cherry cabinets, and recent renovations. Community has park-like setting.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
12236 ROUNDWOOD RD #710
12236 Roundwood Rd, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
LUXURY 7TH FLOOR CONDO IN SECURE,ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN! SPECTACULAR VIEW, LOADED WITH UPGRADES: HARDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDING, MARBLE GAS FIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS , CHERRY CABINETS, & STAINLESS STEEL
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
West Towson
1 Unit Available
28 ALLEGHENY AVE
28 Allegheny Avenue, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1146 sqft
You can live and play in the center of downtown Towson without breaking the bank. Lease this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo for much less than the average one-bedroom apartment in downtown Towson.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
14 FARADAY DR
14 Faraday Drive, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Rent this just renovated 2 Bedroom, 3/1 Bath townhome. Freshly painted throughout, 2020 Kitchen, Baths & Powder Room. Luxury vinyl wood grain flooring in Kitchen, Dining Room & Foyer. Eat-in Kitchen w/granite & stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Lutherville
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Loch Raven
28 Units Available
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
750 sqft
Recently updated homes with ice makers and in-unit laundry. E-payments for resident's convenience. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Close to Mount Pleasant Golf Course. Easy access to Perring Parkway.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
12 Units Available
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
21 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1094 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
935 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
14 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
837 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
13 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,318
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
29 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
791 sqft
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Similar Pages
Lutherville 2 BedroomsLutherville Accessible ApartmentsLutherville Apartments with BalconyLutherville Apartments with Move-in Specials
Lutherville Apartments with ParkingLutherville Apartments with PoolLutherville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDWestminster, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDParole, MDRossville, MD