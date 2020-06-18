All apartments in Geistown
Geistown, PA
Star-Lite
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:48 PM

Star-Lite

907 Old Scalp Ave · (814) 262-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

907 Old Scalp Ave, Geistown, PA 15904

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Move right into this 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, fully furnished apartment! Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, range, microwave, cook ware, and dishes. Living room offers ample seating, flat screen TV, and coffee tables. Dining area with table and chairs. Both bedrooms offer a queen sized bed, night stand, and dresser. Rent is $1,395 per month and includes utilities! This is a NO PET/NON SMOKING unit. On-site pay laundry for tenant use. Short-term monthly rental. Security deposit, credit & criminal check required. Ask for Virtual Tour!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Star-Lite have any available units?
Star-Lite doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Geistown, PA.
What amenities does Star-Lite have?
Some of Star-Lite's amenities include parking, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Star-Lite currently offering any rent specials?
Star-Lite isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Star-Lite pet-friendly?
No, Star-Lite is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Geistown.
Does Star-Lite offer parking?
Yes, Star-Lite does offer parking.
Does Star-Lite have units with washers and dryers?
No, Star-Lite does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Star-Lite have a pool?
No, Star-Lite does not have a pool.
Does Star-Lite have accessible units?
No, Star-Lite does not have accessible units.
Does Star-Lite have units with dishwashers?
No, Star-Lite does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Star-Lite have units with air conditioning?
No, Star-Lite does not have units with air conditioning.
