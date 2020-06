Amenities

2 Bedroom apartment in the heart of Fairchance within walking distance of shopping and eating. Off street parking. $750 a month plus tenant pays all utilities. One year lease then month to month. Background and credit checks required to rent with a $40 fee pass or fail. Grass cutting done by Landlord. First months rent and equal security Deposit to move in. sorry no Pets, smoking or vaping permitted.