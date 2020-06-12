All apartments in Enlow
108 Woodcrest Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

108 Woodcrest Drive

108 Woodcrest Drive · (412) 254-8056
Location

108 Woodcrest Drive, Enlow, PA 15108

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 Woodcrest Drive · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1666 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Coraopolis - West Allegheny Schools - Large 3 bedroom end unit. First floor there is a large living room, dining room, eat-n-kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and 1/2 bath. Second floor is the 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. The basement is finished with a two car integral garage.

Per the PA governor's orders Arbors Management Inc will only schedule showings to those who need to move within the next 30 days. If you've experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 we will not be able to meet you in person.

Below is information regarding our application and screening process below.

Applications are available online through our website (www.arbors.com). There you will find all of our available listings. The application fee is $40 per adult and each adult, 18 or older, will need to fill out a separate application.

In order for your application to be approved, you will have to meet a minimum average credit score, pass a criminal background check which would be aconviction for any other crime including but not limited to crimes against persons or property, whether a misdemeanor or felony, within the past seven (7) years from the disposition date, will serve as grounds for rejection. Aconviction for one DUI or one possession of Marijuana will not be used to decline an applicant.If a resident has a judgement owed from a previous eviction and/or has an eviction on record that occurred in the past three (3) years, the application must be declined.

For any additional or more specific questions regarding our rentals, or to schedule a showing, please call or email me and I will be happy to assist you

Please contact Vivian Patsilevas at 412-584-8056

(RLNE4584026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

