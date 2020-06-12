108 Woodcrest Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Coraopolis - West Allegheny Schools - Large 3 bedroom end unit. First floor there is a large living room, dining room, eat-n-kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and 1/2 bath. Second floor is the 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. The basement is finished with a two car integral garage.



Per the PA governor's orders Arbors Management Inc will only schedule showings to those who need to move within the next 30 days. If you've experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 we will not be able to meet you in person.



Below is information regarding our application and screening process below.



Applications are available online through our website (www.arbors.com). There you will find all of our available listings. The application fee is $40 per adult and each adult, 18 or older, will need to fill out a separate application.



In order for your application to be approved, you will have to meet a minimum average credit score, pass a criminal background check which would be aconviction for any other crime including but not limited to crimes against persons or property, whether a misdemeanor or felony, within the past seven (7) years from the disposition date, will serve as grounds for rejection. Aconviction for one DUI or one possession of Marijuana will not be used to decline an applicant.If a resident has a judgement owed from a previous eviction and/or has an eviction on record that occurred in the past three (3) years, the application must be declined.



For any additional or more specific questions regarding our rentals, or to schedule a showing, please call or email me and I will be happy to assist you



Please contact Vivian Patsilevas at 412-584-8056



(RLNE4584026)