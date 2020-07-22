Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

439 Apartments for rent in Drexel Hill, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Drexel Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Aronimink
5248 TOWNSHIP LINE RD
5248 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA
Studio
$550
A Prime Professional office available to rent. If you're tired of working from home, this is the office for you! It's 110 square feet in a very well maintained building. The owner pays all of the utilities, including heat, central air, and internet.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
807 DERWYN ROAD
807 Derwyn Road, Drexel Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Bright & sunny 2nd floor duplex apartment now available! This 1 bedroom plus office unit offers a private entrance, plenty of storage space and off-street parking for 2 cars.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Garrettford
345 Francis Street
345 Francis Street, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
Approaching the house you are greeted with a brick patio perfect for a seating area to relax or a grilling station. Walk in through the front doors into a welcoming living room with natural lighting from the living and dining room windows.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Kellyville
170 BLANCHARD RD
170 Blanchard Road, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Look no further. Ready to move into 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Townhouse boasts a newer kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, newer heater. Small Recreation Room in basement.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Addingham
4010 Berry Ave
4010 Berry Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
This lovely three bedroom, one and a half bathroom house sits on a quiet street in Drexel hill! Upon entering the home is a spacious living room with gorgeous hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, fresh paint, and ceiling fan.
Results within 1 mile of Drexel Hill

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
57 S Glenwood Ave
57 South Glenwood Avenue, Aldan, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Single Family House For Rent, Clifton Heights , PA - Property Id: 98199 Amazing Single family House is available for Rent immediately, Has 4 Bedrooms & Full Bath, Living, Dining Room, Large Kitchen with all the appliances, Deck, Nice back & front

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
451 WAYNE AVENUE
451 Wayne Avenue, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
This beautiful brick Cap Cod is located on a quiet street in Springfield. Through the front door you will be greeted by a spacious living room with an abundance of natural light.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
230 CRESTWOOD DR
230 Crestwood Drive, Clifton Heights, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1152 sqft
Welcome to 230 Crestwood Drive, One of Westbrook Parks' Finest! Great Rental Opportunity in Upper Upper Darby Township! Featuring: Welcoming Fenced Front Yard w/ Covered Front Patio, Large & Bright Formal Living Room, Charming Formal Dining Room,

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
44 S LANSDOWNE AVENUE
44 South Lansdowne Avenue, Lansdowne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
949 sqft
Immaculate 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 2nd Floor Unit located in the highly desirable Lansdowne Village Community at the corner of Lansdowne Ave & Scottdale Rd.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
515 TWIN OAKS DR
515 Twin Oaks Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to this extremely well cared for single-family home right in the heart of Chatham Park, Conveniently located across from Chatham Park Elementary school. Enjoy fall nights under this wonderful covered front porch.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
49 UPLAND RD
49 Upland Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 49 UPLAND RD in Delaware County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
215 Pickwick Rd
215 Pickwick Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
215 Pickwick Rd Available 06/13/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Detached House in Havertown! - This lovely 3 bedroom single family detached house is located in the heart of Havertown and comes with an attached garage!! The main level features a large hardwood

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
37 N GLENWOOD AVE
37 N Glenwood Ave, Clifton Heights, PA
Studio
$2,900
Explore your possibilities. Come with a plan. BONUS 20K LANDLORD RENT CREDIT TOWARDS BUILD OUT. OPPORTUNITY FOR ENTREPRENEUR. If you have an idea maybe we can help you work it out.
Results within 5 miles of Drexel Hill
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
50 Units Available
Garden Court
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,175
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Morton
Springfield Valley
111 Providence Rd, Morton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1006 sqft
Welcome home to Springfield Valley Apartments! A complete renovation has transformed this building into the premier community to call home in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
5 Units Available
Overbrook
Haverford Court
7400 Haverford Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
The apartment homes at Haverford Court Apartments in Philadelphia, PA feature an array of modern amenities and many extras for your convenience. Choose from a variety of living spaces designed to meet your every need.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
12 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
6 Units Available
Overbrook
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
53 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
30 Units Available
Wynnewood
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
16 Units Available
Ardmore
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:56 AM
4 Units Available
Haverford
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$920
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
4 Units Available
Summit Court
101 Summit Lane, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summit Court in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
11 Units Available
Narberth
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall
300 N Essex Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,310
663 sqft
Enjoy the old world charm and modern conveniences of this restored Tudor-style building. Our Narberth apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and the nightlife of Narberth, Bala Cynwyd, and nearby Manayunk.
City Guide for Drexel Hill, PA

Former home to both Ed McMahon and Dick Clark. Talk about living with the stars!

Drexel Hill is located in Upper Darby Township in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia. Because of it’s proximity to Center City, Philadelphia, it is considered part of Philly’s metropolitan area. It has a population of around 30,000. It was home to a number of TV personalities as well as singer Jim Croce and Nobel Prize winning Chemist Alan Graham. Seems like this place churns out a lot of celebrities, so be on the look out for folks with dark sunglasses on – you just might recognize them on a visit home! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Drexel Hill, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Drexel Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

