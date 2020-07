Amenities

Beautiful 700 Sq. ft. apartment with classic details like the Living room fireplace (non-working). Covered private porch to view the quiet & safe neighborhood. Lots of natural light. Landlord pays gas heat, water, sewer, hot water and trash. Tenant only pays for electricity and cooking gas. Good long term tenant neighbors in this 4 unit building with two being there 6 & 7 years. Huge advantage is a one car garage included and use of washer & dryer in basement laundry room. Secure storage closet in laundry room. Two exits from apartment for safety. Always available on street parking. Convenient to numerous shopping areas and the the Park Way West to the airport. The West Bus Way is only a 16 minute ride into downtown Pittsburgh. A non-refundable $30 background & credit check is required. Credit score of 650 is required. Possible rent adjustment for 2 year lease. Local responsive management. Come view this beautiful and spacious apartment.

No Pets Allowed



