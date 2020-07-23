Apartment List
25 Apartments for rent in Coraopolis, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Coraopolis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
409 Mulberry Street
409 Mulberry Street, Coraopolis, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Coraopolis. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Coraopolis
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
34 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
58 Units Available
Moon Grove Apartments
916 Beaver Grade Rd, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
938 sqft
Moon Grove Apartments in Moon Township, Pennsylvania Welcome home to Moon Grove Apartments (formerly known as The Polo Club)! Our community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring wood-style flooring, granite countertops,

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5518 Jane St
5518 Jane Street, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
LOCATION! Immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom/1 full bath! Neat, clean, fresh paint, new carpeting, new flooring entry & kitchen, original hardwood flooring * spacious eat-in kitchen equipped w/gas stove, refrigerator, plenty of cabinet &

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
112 Castle View
112 Castle View Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1386 Square feet of living space. Hardwood flooring in kitchen that leads to back deck overlooking Ewing Road. 1st floor powder room. Master bedroom bath and main bath second floor. Lower level is garage area. Available August 1.
Results within 10 miles of Coraopolis
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
60 Units Available
Fairywood
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$830
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$980
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1134 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
35 West Main Street Unit 9
35 W Main St, Carnegie, PA
Studio
$695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful studio apt on Main St.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
303 Vincennes Ave # 2
303 Vincennes Avenue, Oakdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
303 Vincennes Ave #2 ~~BRAND NEW THIS SUMMER!!!~~ 303 Vincennes Ave #2, Oakdale, PA 15071 $700/month 2 bedroom apartment in adorable small town Oakdale. - Hardwood floors. - Equipped with appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
305 Vincennes Ave Apt 6
305 Vincennes Avenue, Oakdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
~~BRAND NEW THIS SUMMER~~ 305 Vincennes Dr. #6 $650 a Month INCLUDING Utilities!!! Newly remodeled one-bedroom apartment in adorable small town Oakdale, PA. - Hardwood floors. - Equipped with appliances. - Utilities included. - Off-street parking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway Avenue
810 Broadway Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
Check out this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom one bathroom apartment in Stowe Township Business District! This apartment was recently renovated with new appliances and bathroom HIGHLIGHTS - Hardwood floors throughout this spacious second floor unit giving it

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2445 Old Greentree Rd Unit 3A
2445 Old Greentree Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2.5 BR / 2 Bath Condo in Greentree. Katherine Manor is located on the Scott Twp/Mt. Lebanon line. Located 1/4 mile from Scott Town Center. PAT bus service steps from the parking lot.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
227 Maxwell St
227 Maxwell Street, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Crafton - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - Convenient Location - Spacious apartment - hardwood flooring on ground level - large kitchen with dining area. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Backyard, and full basement with plenty of storage.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Sawyer
108 Sawyer Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Hopewell Township In Crestmont Village - This well maintained brick home located in the Hopewell School District features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level, and a room in the basement that can be used as a bedroom or den.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Perry North
106 Watson Blvd
106 Watson Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1638 sqft
Quaint 2 story 3 Bedroom, 1 full bath home in Observatory Hill, Pittsburgh coming in August. Beautiful upgrades throughout the home, along with classic touches from the past. Fireplace in living room will warm up those cold evenings.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Allegheny West
1015 Galveston Ave
1015 Galveston Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
Located in the Allegheny West historic district, this beautiful home is a wonderful combination of old charm and updated, modern living! Perfect for 2 roommates, a family or anybody who wants lots of room to spread out! Original refinished wood

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
680 Highpointe Drive
680 Highpointe Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Do not miss out on this beautiful and spacious end-unit condominium located on a cul-de-sac! The updated kitchen comes with granite counter tops and the open floor plan leads to a living room with a gas fireplace and large, private deck on the rear

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Northside
1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3
1100 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Allegheny City Realty is pleased to offer this beautiful, quiet, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Pittsburgh's Historic Allegheny West neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Perry South
414 Ridgewood Street
414 Ridgewood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1060 sqft
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
3457 Evergreen Road, APT 103
3457 Evergreen Road, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
Special: First month's rent is free when you sign a lease for 24 months! Renovated one-bedroom apartment in a quiet building. The apartment is very spacious with a nice size living room with a large window for natural light.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1714 Pierce St
1714 Pierce Street, Aliquippa, PA
6 Bedrooms
$1,750
Larger than it looks!! Ready to move in 6 Large bedrooms. Large eat in kitchen. Living room. New Bathrooms, New carpet upper and lower bedrooms, Blinds on windows, Hardwood floors main level. Washer and Dryer on site for tenant use. New AC.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
152 Arla Drive
152 Arla Drive, Green Tree, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
WOW Cape cod featuring updated eat in kitchen, s/s appliances, granite counter tops, under counter lighting. Hardwood flooring 1st and second floor Newer carpet lower level and walk out to yard. 1st floor bedroom or den.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
882 Beacon Ln
882 Beacon Ln, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in the Heart of McCandless! This Beautiful Home was designed after the model home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Coraopolis, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Coraopolis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

