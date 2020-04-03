37 N GLENWOOD AVE

Amenities

parking air conditioning accessible

Explore your possibilities. Come with a plan. BONUS 20K LANDLORD RENT CREDIT TOWARDS BUILD OUT. OPPORTUNITY FOR ENTREPRENEUR. If you have an idea maybe we can help you work it out. Printing, dance studio, food stop, grocery with lottery just a few possibilities. All of which has to be cleared with zoning. Give a visit see if it is right for your planned business. Features: 1) Passed Structural Inspection, Framed for ADA Bathroom; 2) Laminated Veneer Lumber Beams installed for open floor plan; 3) Plumbing permit pulled and passed rough-in inspection; 4) All new high strength glass Pella windows; 5) Kawneer Doors; 6) Parking for 8-10; 7) Additional Grassy Area or more Parking Possible; 8) Close to Transportation; 9) Waterfalls in View in Winter. If not already completed: a) Trees will be cut; b) concrete installed with 2 Handicap Ramps; c) Repaving of existing lot with Parking Stops; d) Grading around Building; d) Gutters; Building will require following from tenant: 1) Electric & Fire System; 2) Insulation; 3) Drywall; 4) Lighting; 5) Finish Bathroom; 6) Has Air-conditioning needs Heat. Terms: 1) 5 years with 5 year option; 2) Rent $2900 Triple Net (NNN).