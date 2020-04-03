All apartments in Clifton Heights
37 N GLENWOOD AVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:39 PM

37 N GLENWOOD AVE

37 N Glenwood Ave · (866) 677-6937
Location

37 N Glenwood Ave, Clifton Heights, PA 19018
Clifton Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Explore your possibilities. Come with a plan. BONUS 20K LANDLORD RENT CREDIT TOWARDS BUILD OUT. OPPORTUNITY FOR ENTREPRENEUR. If you have an idea maybe we can help you work it out. Printing, dance studio, food stop, grocery with lottery just a few possibilities. All of which has to be cleared with zoning. Give a visit see if it is right for your planned business. Features: 1) Passed Structural Inspection, Framed for ADA Bathroom; 2) Laminated Veneer Lumber Beams installed for open floor plan; 3) Plumbing permit pulled and passed rough-in inspection; 4) All new high strength glass Pella windows; 5) Kawneer Doors; 6) Parking for 8-10; 7) Additional Grassy Area or more Parking Possible; 8) Close to Transportation; 9) Waterfalls in View in Winter. If not already completed: a) Trees will be cut; b) concrete installed with 2 Handicap Ramps; c) Repaving of existing lot with Parking Stops; d) Grading around Building; d) Gutters; Building will require following from tenant: 1) Electric & Fire System; 2) Insulation; 3) Drywall; 4) Lighting; 5) Finish Bathroom; 6) Has Air-conditioning needs Heat. Terms: 1) 5 years with 5 year option; 2) Rent $2900 Triple Net (NNN).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 N GLENWOOD AVE have any available units?
37 N GLENWOOD AVE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 37 N GLENWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
37 N GLENWOOD AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 N GLENWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 37 N GLENWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clifton Heights.
Does 37 N GLENWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 37 N GLENWOOD AVE does offer parking.
Does 37 N GLENWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 N GLENWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 N GLENWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 37 N GLENWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 37 N GLENWOOD AVE have accessible units?
Yes, 37 N GLENWOOD AVE has accessible units.
Does 37 N GLENWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 N GLENWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 N GLENWOOD AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 37 N GLENWOOD AVE has units with air conditioning.
