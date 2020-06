Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Updated 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Two bedroom, one bathroom apartment with off street parking! Grand wall to wall fireplace and bookshelf. New floors. Conveniently located near Clairton High School Stadium and on the bus-line.



Utilities



Electric - To be set up by tenant

Gas - To be set up by tenant

Water & Sewer - $40/month flat fee

Trash - Included



Security Deposit - one month's rent

Pet Deposit is $150

Pet Rent - $25/month per pet

Liability Insurance $12.50



(RLNE5726828)