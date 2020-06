Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely remodeled 3 bedroom Home! This home is almost completely new. It has a large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and dining room next to it. The bedrooms are large and two of them are on the second floor with a huge bathroom with washer/dryer hookups. The third bedroom is on the third floor. The backyard has a patio and beautiful yard. There is off street parking in the back of the property. The tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care/ snow removal. No pets and no smoking. Disclosure: Owner is a licensed real estate agent.