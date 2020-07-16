All apartments in Centre County
Find more places like 713-2 W. Cherry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centre County, PA
/
713-2 W. Cherry Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

713-2 W. Cherry Lane

713 W Cherry Ln · (814) 231-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

713 W Cherry Ln, Centre County, PA 16803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 713-2 W. Cherry Lane · Avail. Aug 7

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
713-2 W. Cherry Lane Available 08/07/20 2-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom Apartment - This apartment has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It is located on West Cherry Lane near a bus route and is within walking distance to the N Atherton Street Giant shopping center. The bedrooms have nice, large closets, with wall-to-wall carpeting. This unit is very spacious with carpeted living room and built-in A/C wall units in the living room and one of the bedrooms. The kitchen is equipped with a fridge, range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal and there is an on-site, coin-operated laundry facility available for residents. The rent is $895/month and includes water, sewer, trash, lawn care, snow removal, cable, and 1 assigned parking space. The tenants are responsible for paying the electric and internet; the heat source is electric baseboard.

*Please note: Photos are not of this specific unit. All units are the same size and layout.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4894543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713-2 W. Cherry Lane have any available units?
713-2 W. Cherry Lane has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 713-2 W. Cherry Lane have?
Some of 713-2 W. Cherry Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713-2 W. Cherry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
713-2 W. Cherry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713-2 W. Cherry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 713-2 W. Cherry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centre County.
Does 713-2 W. Cherry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 713-2 W. Cherry Lane offers parking.
Does 713-2 W. Cherry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713-2 W. Cherry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713-2 W. Cherry Lane have a pool?
No, 713-2 W. Cherry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 713-2 W. Cherry Lane have accessible units?
No, 713-2 W. Cherry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 713-2 W. Cherry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713-2 W. Cherry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 713-2 W. Cherry Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 713-2 W. Cherry Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 713-2 W. Cherry Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riviera
1231 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Toftrees Apartments
390 Toftrees Avenue
State College, PA 16803
Falport 1215
1215 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Vairo Village
10 Vairo Blvd
State College, PA 16803
Briarwood Apartments
679 Waupelani Dr
State College, PA 16801
Villa Court
255 S Corl St
State College, PA 16801
CSJV Apartments
406 South Corl Street
State College, PA 16801
Hampshire
626 South Pugh Street
State College, PA 16801

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

State College, PAHarrisburg, PAAltoona, PAWilliamsport, PABloomsburg, PA
Colonial Park, PAMechanicsburg, PAMiddletown, PACamp Hill, PAHollidaysburg, PA
Shippensburg, PACarlisle, PAJohnstown, PAWellsboro, PAHershey, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harrisburg Area Community CollegePennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
Pennsylvania State University-Main CampusPennsylvania College of Technology
Harrisburg University of Science and Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity