Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

713-2 W. Cherry Lane Available 08/07/20 2-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom Apartment - This apartment has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It is located on West Cherry Lane near a bus route and is within walking distance to the N Atherton Street Giant shopping center. The bedrooms have nice, large closets, with wall-to-wall carpeting. This unit is very spacious with carpeted living room and built-in A/C wall units in the living room and one of the bedrooms. The kitchen is equipped with a fridge, range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal and there is an on-site, coin-operated laundry facility available for residents. The rent is $895/month and includes water, sewer, trash, lawn care, snow removal, cable, and 1 assigned parking space. The tenants are responsible for paying the electric and internet; the heat source is electric baseboard.



*Please note: Photos are not of this specific unit. All units are the same size and layout.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4894543)