Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking

501 Marjorie Mae Available 08/11/20 Affordable and Cozy Townhome with Most Utilities Included - Just a 10 minute drive to Penn State's University Park campus, the 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome at 501 Marjorie Mae offers convenient, affordable living in State College.



Rent for this unit covers 2 covered parking spaces, basic cable, water, sewer, refuse and lawn care and snow removal. Tenants are responsible for electric, heat and expanded cable if desired. The unit is also equipped with a dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave and washer/dryer.



A CATA bus stop in the development makes public transportation quick and easy. If you have a car, North Atherton Street or the 99/322 bypass can quickly get you where you need to go.



Nearby dining includes Champs original location, Otto's Pub and Brewery, Barrel 21 Distillery and Hi-Way Pizza. Stores like Target, TJ Maxx, Home Goods, Gap Factory and Old Navy offer many options for shopping.



Enjoy events at State College's many venues including Beaver Stadium, Bryce Jordan Center, Medlar Field, Pegula Ice Arena, and Eisenhower Auditorium. Spend an afternoon touring the Arboretum at Penn State then enjoy a cone (or dish!) at Penn State Berkey Creamery.



Use the buttons on this page to self-schedule a showing, or call us during business hours for more information. We are happy to answer your questions in person, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 am and noon and 1:00 to 5:00 pm.



No Pets Allowed



