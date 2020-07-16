All apartments in Centre County
Find more places like 501 Marjorie Mae.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centre County, PA
/
501 Marjorie Mae
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

501 Marjorie Mae

501 Marjorie Mae Street · (814) 238-1598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

501 Marjorie Mae Street, Centre County, PA 16803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 501 Marjorie Mae · Avail. Aug 11

$1,680

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
501 Marjorie Mae Available 08/11/20 Affordable and Cozy Townhome with Most Utilities Included - Just a 10 minute drive to Penn State's University Park campus, the 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome at 501 Marjorie Mae offers convenient, affordable living in State College.

Rent for this unit covers 2 covered parking spaces, basic cable, water, sewer, refuse and lawn care and snow removal. Tenants are responsible for electric, heat and expanded cable if desired. The unit is also equipped with a dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave and washer/dryer.

A CATA bus stop in the development makes public transportation quick and easy. If you have a car, North Atherton Street or the 99/322 bypass can quickly get you where you need to go.

Nearby dining includes Champs original location, Otto's Pub and Brewery, Barrel 21 Distillery and Hi-Way Pizza. Stores like Target, TJ Maxx, Home Goods, Gap Factory and Old Navy offer many options for shopping.

Enjoy events at State College's many venues including Beaver Stadium, Bryce Jordan Center, Medlar Field, Pegula Ice Arena, and Eisenhower Auditorium. Spend an afternoon touring the Arboretum at Penn State then enjoy a cone (or dish!) at Penn State Berkey Creamery.

Use the buttons on this page to self-schedule a showing, or call us during business hours for more information. We are happy to answer your questions in person, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 am and noon and 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5598395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Marjorie Mae have any available units?
501 Marjorie Mae has a unit available for $1,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 Marjorie Mae have?
Some of 501 Marjorie Mae's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Marjorie Mae currently offering any rent specials?
501 Marjorie Mae is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Marjorie Mae pet-friendly?
No, 501 Marjorie Mae is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centre County.
Does 501 Marjorie Mae offer parking?
Yes, 501 Marjorie Mae offers parking.
Does 501 Marjorie Mae have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Marjorie Mae offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Marjorie Mae have a pool?
No, 501 Marjorie Mae does not have a pool.
Does 501 Marjorie Mae have accessible units?
No, 501 Marjorie Mae does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Marjorie Mae have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Marjorie Mae has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Marjorie Mae have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Marjorie Mae does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 501 Marjorie Mae?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riviera
1231 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Falport 1215
1215 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Vairo Village
10 Vairo Blvd
State College, PA 16803
Villa Court
255 S Corl St
State College, PA 16801
CSJV Townhouses
302 South Corl Street
State College, PA 16801
Falport Corl
407 & 419/421 South Corl Street
State College, PA 16801
Parkview
127 East Hamilton Avenue
State College, PA 16801
Hampshire
626 South Pugh Street
State College, PA 16801

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

State College, PAHarrisburg, PAAltoona, PAWilliamsport, PABloomsburg, PA
Colonial Park, PAMechanicsburg, PAMiddletown, PACamp Hill, PAHollidaysburg, PA
Shippensburg, PACarlisle, PAJohnstown, PAWellsboro, PAHershey, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harrisburg Area Community CollegePennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
Pennsylvania State University-Main CampusPennsylvania College of Technology
Harrisburg University of Science and Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity