Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

114 Washington Place Available 10/09/20 114 Washington Place - This gorgeous, two-story townhome located at Washington Place could be your perfect home. With 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this townhome has large windows, giving it an open and airy atmosphere. The 1 car garage and driveway offer ample parking for you and your guests. This is an important amenity in State College, where parking can be difficult to find.



The small yard attached to this townhome is perfect entertaining during the warm summer months or simply enjoying the beautiful weather. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, electric, heat, phone, cable, internet, lawn care, and snow removal.



This lovely townhouse is located near several grocery stores such as McLanahan’s Downtown Market, Far Corners Asian Market, State College International Market, GIANT, Golden Dragon Market, That Oriental Store, and Weis Markets. Nearby department stores include Target, T.J. Maxx, Wal-Mart, Plato’s Closet, Ross Dress for Less, Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s, Bon Ton, many others, making it easy to buy the groceries, household goods, and clothing you need. The Nittany Mall is also located less than 4 miles away for an even better shopping experience.



Washington Place is also located near some of the best food and drink State College has to offer. Bars and restaurants nearby include Faccia Luna Pizzeria, The Corner Room, The Waffle Shop, Herwig’s Austrian Bistro, Baby’s Burgers & Shakes, Cozy Thai Bistro, The Tavern, Phyrst, Zola Kitchen & Wine Bar, Zeno’s The All-American Rathskeller, Local Whiskey, Bill Pickles Tap Room, and bar bleu.



If living near shopping conveniences as well as some of the best food and drink in State College appeals to you, you will need to act fast. Washington Place is an in-demand rental and therefore will not be available for very long.



