1006-15 Golfview Ave.

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse is located off West College Avenue along the PSU golf course. The property is walking distance to both downtown State College & the Penn State Campus. The rent is $795/month and includes water, sewer, trash, lawn & snow care, and 1 parking space. Tenants are responsible to pay for electric, cable, and internet. Heat source is electric baseboard. There are 2 on-site coin operated laundry rooms for all units to access. Each unit is pet friendly for one cat, with additional pet deposit and monthly pet fee. Available 7/8/2020.



-Please note photos may not be from exact unit. All units are the same layout and size. The units may differ as far as flooring, kitchens and bathrooms.



