1006-15 Golfview Ave.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1006-15 Golfview Ave.

1006 Golfview Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Golfview Ave, Centre County, PA 16801

Amenities

cats allowed
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse is located off West College Avenue along the PSU golf course. The property is walking distance to both downtown State College & the Penn State Campus. The rent is $795/month and includes water, sewer, trash, lawn & snow care, and 1 parking space. Tenants are responsible to pay for electric, cable, and internet. Heat source is electric baseboard. There are 2 on-site coin operated laundry rooms for all units to access. Each unit is pet friendly for one cat, with additional pet deposit and monthly pet fee. Available 7/8/2020.

-Please note photos may not be from exact unit. All units are the same layout and size. The units may differ as far as flooring, kitchens and bathrooms.

(RLNE2654902)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006-15 Golfview Ave. have any available units?
1006-15 Golfview Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centre County, PA.
Is 1006-15 Golfview Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1006-15 Golfview Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006-15 Golfview Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006-15 Golfview Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1006-15 Golfview Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1006-15 Golfview Ave. offers parking.
Does 1006-15 Golfview Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006-15 Golfview Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006-15 Golfview Ave. have a pool?
No, 1006-15 Golfview Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1006-15 Golfview Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1006-15 Golfview Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1006-15 Golfview Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006-15 Golfview Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006-15 Golfview Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006-15 Golfview Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
