Castle Shannon, PA
979 Laurel St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

979 Laurel St

979 Laurel Avenue · (412) 567-7822
Location

979 Laurel Avenue, Castle Shannon, PA 15234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
internet access
Available 8/1/20
No phone calls please. Please use contact form on this website!

Stand alone house
We provide all appliances
-1st floor: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and office.
Lower level: Half bath, kitchen, living room, dining room, and laundry (we provide washer and dryer)
-Newer: Paint, kitchen, appliances, bath, flooring, furnace, etc. No carpet - all hardwood
-Central A/C

Updated:
-Electric wiring
-Plumbing
-Double pane windows
-Cable lines
-Gas lines
-High efficiency furnace & a/c
-Kitchen cabinets
-Pergo flooring throughout the house (no carpets)
-Full size: stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher
-Roof
Rental Terms:
-Tenant pays utilities (gas, electric, water/sewage)
-Cats and Dogs Accepted ($250 pet deposit, per pet, subject to breeds - no dangerous animals)
-First Month's Rent Required
-Security Deposit Required
-Credit Check Required ($40 per person, non-refundable)
-Good credit and documented income required
-No approved by section 8

Contact:
-Email for more information and to schedule a viewing (most emails are responded to within 1 hour, all by end of day)
- We never ask prospective tenants to submit to credit checks or background checks for housing until they have met us in person and viewed the rental unit.

(RLNE3673753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

