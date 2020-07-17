979 Laurel St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 internet access

Available 8/1/20

No phone calls please. Please use contact form on this website!



Stand alone house

We provide all appliances

-1st floor: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and office.

Lower level: Half bath, kitchen, living room, dining room, and laundry (we provide washer and dryer)

-Newer: Paint, kitchen, appliances, bath, flooring, furnace, etc. No carpet - all hardwood

-Central A/C



Updated:

-Electric wiring

-Plumbing

-Double pane windows

-Cable lines

-Gas lines

-High efficiency furnace & a/c

-Kitchen cabinets

-Pergo flooring throughout the house (no carpets)

-Full size: stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher

-Roof

Rental Terms:

-Tenant pays utilities (gas, electric, water/sewage)

-Cats and Dogs Accepted ($250 pet deposit, per pet, subject to breeds - no dangerous animals)

-First Month's Rent Required

-Security Deposit Required

-Credit Check Required ($40 per person, non-refundable)

-Good credit and documented income required

-No approved by section 8



Contact:

-Email for more information and to schedule a viewing (most emails are responded to within 1 hour, all by end of day)

- We never ask prospective tenants to submit to credit checks or background checks for housing until they have met us in person and viewed the rental unit.



