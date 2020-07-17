979 Laurel St

Amenities
Available 8/1/20
No phone calls please. Please use contact form on this website!
Stand alone house
We provide all appliances
-1st floor: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and office.
Lower level: Half bath, kitchen, living room, dining room, and laundry (we provide washer and dryer)
-Newer: Paint, kitchen, appliances, bath, flooring, furnace, etc. No carpet - all hardwood
-Central A/C
Updated:
-Electric wiring
-Plumbing
-Double pane windows
-Cable lines
-Gas lines
-High efficiency furnace & a/c
-Kitchen cabinets
-Pergo flooring throughout the house (no carpets)
-Full size: stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher
-Roof
Rental Terms:
-Tenant pays utilities (gas, electric, water/sewage)
-Cats and Dogs Accepted ($250 pet deposit, per pet, subject to breeds - no dangerous animals)
-First Month's Rent Required
-Security Deposit Required
-Credit Check Required ($40 per person, non-refundable)
-Good credit and documented income required
-No approved by section 8
Contact:
-Email for more information and to schedule a viewing (most emails are responded to within 1 hour, all by end of day)
- We never ask prospective tenants to submit to credit checks or background checks for housing until they have met us in person and viewed the rental unit.
(RLNE3673753)