134 Apartments for rent in Carnegie, PA with hardwood floors

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
340 Academy St Unit 1
340 Academy St, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
340 Academy Street Unit 1 is a newly renovated, pet friendly 2 BR apartment in the heart of Carnegie! Nearby transportation systems, bus lines, abundant restaurants, coffee shops and more! Highlights: - Must see renovations and hardwood laminate

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
35 West Main Street 12
35 W Main St, Carnegie, PA
Studio
$695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy and comfortable studio apartment in Carnegie. Convenient to downtown via I-376 and bus line, and is just blocks from the shops and restaurants on Main St.
Results within 1 mile of Carnegie

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2445 Old Greentree Rd Unit 3A
2445 Old Greentree Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2.5 BR / 2 Bath Condo in Greentree. Katherine Manor is located on the Scott Twp/Mt. Lebanon line. Located 1/4 mile from Scott Town Center. PAT bus service steps from the parking lot.
Results within 5 miles of Carnegie
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
32 Units Available
Westpointe
2000 Westpointe Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet elegance, luxury living, and a satisfying atmosphere are yours at Westpointe Apartment Homes in Pittsburgh, PA. At Westpointe you'll find comfort, solitude, and convenience.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
53 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
54 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1135 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
Duquesne Heights
3 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Fairywood
31 Units Available
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$905
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
28 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway Avenue
810 Broadway Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 08/10/20 Check out this 3 bedroom one bathroom apartment in Stowe Township Business District! This apartment was recently renovated with new appliances and bathroom HIGHLIGHTS - Hardwood floors throughout this spacious second floor unit

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
1917 Dale St
1917 Dale Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
1/2 Duplex near Greentree - Property Id: 296905 Features: Personal entrance. Central Air conditioning - Personal Clothes washer and dryer- Stove and Refrigerator.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
406 Westwood St
406 Westwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$885
700 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath in Mt. Washington! - $200 off first months rent if you move in by July 1st! This cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath will feel like home in no time.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1134 Tennessee
1134 Tennessee Avenue, Dormont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
CHARMING FRONT PORCH COLONIAL - Property Id: 264959 IF YOU LOVE CHARM, you'll love this darling 3 bedroom front porch colonial in the family-friendly walking community of Dormont.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
332 Virginia Ave
332 Virginia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
Spacious 4 BR / 1.5 Bath House in Mount Washington. Only a few blocks to the popular Shiloh St. shops, cafes, and restaurants! Walking distance to the famous overlook views of the city.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Manchester
1 Unit Available
1207 Allegheny Ave #2
1207 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 2 BR/ 2 Bath Apartment in the North Side! Fantastic Location! 5 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh! Super walkable to Pittsburgh's oldest park, coffee shops, and local restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
110 Newburn Dr Apt 2
110 Newburn Drive, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
Fabulous 1 bedroom aparment. Convenient to Atria's and public transportation. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Beverly Shoppes and entertainment.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
108 Newburn Dr Apt 7
108 Newburn Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$935
Mt. Lebanon. CLose to the "T". Updated one bedroom and one bathroom apartment.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
311 Boggs Ave Rear
311 Boggs Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
Available August 2020 - Luxury 3 Bedroom Home w/ GARAGE Off-Street Parking! - This recently updated property comes equipped with central A/C, a luxury bathroom, 3 spacious bedrooms, off-street parking AND a garage, which is not easy to come by in Mt.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
606 Chess
606 Chess Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available ASAP - Great 3 Bedroom Home w/ Updates! - This home features 1.5 updated bathrooms, stainless kitchen appliances in a spacious eat-in kitchen. This open-concept living home also has hardwood floors, a front porch, and in-house laundry.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Beechview
1 Unit Available
1307 Rockland Ave
1307 Rockland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Welcome to this charming three bedroom brick house located on Rockland Avenue in the South Hills suburb of Pittsburgh in Beechview nearby Dormont.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
614 Audubon Avenue
614 Audubon Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
This rental property has it all! Remodeled from head to toe, enjoy the hardwood floors, newly remodeled kitchen & bathrooms, recessed lighting, finished game room, and so much more! Flat back yard includes a fenced in area for children & pets! The

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Central Northside
1 Unit Available
1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3
1100 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Allegheny City Realty is pleased to offer this beautiful, quiet, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Pittsburgh's Historic Allegheny West neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
260 SHADOWLAWN AVE
260 Shadowlawn Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
SPACIOUS executive rental available Aug 1 in one of the top 5 school districts in the state as ranked by Pittsburgh Business Times! This location is ideal for your morning commute to most anywhere in the 'burgh! Light & bright throughout with
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Carnegie, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carnegie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

