2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
147 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carnegie, PA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor
239 Boden Avenue, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/15/20 SPACIOUS 2 bdrm, EXCELLENT LOCATION ! - Property Id: 296683 This well maintained, clean, 1/2 duplex has two nice size bedrooms, an eat in kitchen with newer flooring and a spacious living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
340 Academy St Unit 1
340 Academy St, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
340 Academy Street Unit 1 is a newly renovated, pet friendly 2 BR apartment in the heart of Carnegie! Nearby transportation systems, bus lines, abundant restaurants, coffee shops and more! Highlights: - Must see renovations and hardwood laminate
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
320 Dawson Avenue
320 Dawson Avenue, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 07/01/20 Great Location! Charming Property! - Property Id: 289194 Clean, beautiful, two bedroom, single family home located in the up and coming Carnegie Borough.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
348 Academy St
348 Academy Street, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly remodeled and spacious two bedroom apartment in Carnegie. Close to downtown, airport, and Robinson Town Center. Easily accessible to route 79 and 376. Very close to bus stop. Off-street parking. giant basement for storage.
Results within 1 mile of Carnegie
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
78 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2445 Old Greentree Rd Unit 3A
2445 Old Greentree Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2.5 BR / 2 Bath Condo in Greentree. Katherine Manor is located on the Scott Twp/Mt. Lebanon line. Located 1/4 mile from Scott Town Center. PAT bus service steps from the parking lot.
Results within 5 miles of Carnegie
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
36 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1138 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
35 Units Available
Westpointe
2000 Westpointe Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$985
895 sqft
Quiet elegance, luxury living, and a satisfying atmosphere are yours at Westpointe Apartment Homes in Pittsburgh, PA. At Westpointe you'll find comfort, solitude, and convenience.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Banksville
31 Units Available
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
55 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Fairywood
28 Units Available
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
820 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1119 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
29 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1208 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4459 4th St
4459 4th Street, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 BR / 1 Bath Duplex located in Bethal Park! Beautiful, updated duplex unit located within a block from the Washington Junction stop and located within the esteemed Bethel Park school district.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
406 Westwood St
406 Westwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$885
700 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath in Mt. Washington! - $200 off first months rent if you move in by July 1st! This cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath will feel like home in no time.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sheraden
1 Unit Available
3253 Fadette St
3253 Fadette Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom House in Sheraden! Available June 1 - Off Street Parking - Close to Rt. 51! - Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in Sheraden with many updates! Close to Crafton, North Shore and Downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
121 Dilworth Street
121 Dilworth Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
121 Dilworth Street Available 07/01/20 Spacious Two Bed Available 7/1! Central Air, Dishwasher, Laundry! Dogs Allowed! - Two bedroom/one bathroom row home available on Mt.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Manchester
1 Unit Available
1307 Allegheny Ave Unit #3
1307 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful Fully Furnished 2BR/ 1 Bath Apt. in the North Side! Fantastic Location! You are situated .25 miles away from Pittsburghs T train station to take you downtown for free.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Manchester
1 Unit Available
1207 Allegheny Ave #2
1207 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 2 BR/ 2 Bath Apartment in the North Side! Fantastic Location! 5 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh! Super walkable to Pittsburgh's oldest park, coffee shops, and local restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookline
1 Unit Available
1040 Brookline Blvd
1040 Brookline Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1040 Brookline Blvd Available 07/01/20 Brookline BLVD - Superb 2 bedroom apt right on Brookline blvd steps away from Las Palmas Tacos. Hanks hot dogs, public transportation and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
129 Baywood Avenue - Building 1 - Unit 2B
129 Baywood Ave, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Condo - Central Air - Off Street Parking - Close to Uptown Mt. Lebanon! - Beautiful second floor condo in Mt.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Central Northside
1 Unit Available
1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3
1100 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Allegheny City Realty is pleased to offer this beautiful, quiet, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Pittsburgh's Historic Allegheny West neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Crafton Heights
1 Unit Available
1110 Crucible Street
1110 Crucible Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1216 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath in Crafton Heights newly updated with a fence back yard and a cute front porch. Our requirements are as follows: - Security deposit - 1st month's rent - Proof of income Pay Stubs.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
604 Aylesworth Ave
604 Aylesworth Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Available 6/21/20. This property has not been advertised on Craigslist. Please beware of scams. Cozy, warm rental of the Bridgeville area!! Large rooms, w/d hook-ups in lower level. Covered front and back ground level decks.
