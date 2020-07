Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Very Spacious 2 BR / 2 Bath House in Carnegie with off street parking!



Great Location! 10 Minutes West of Downtown Pittsburgh and 10 minutes East of the Robinson Twp Mall, popular restaurants, and more! Walking distance to restaurants and other attractions in Carnegie. Less than a 10 minute walk to the Carnegie Coffee Company!



Property Highlights:



- Very spacious living room/dining room

- Fully equipped kitchen

- Great natural lighting throughout

- 2 full baths

- W/D in basement

- 2 off street parking spaces

- Security system

- Front porch and back porch

- Central Air



No Pets Allowed



