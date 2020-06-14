Apartment List
96 Apartments for rent in Broomall, PA with garage

Broomall apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
Studio
$1,382
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1211 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Broomall

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Haverford
1 Unit Available
233 Marple Rd.
233 Marple Road, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2878 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - 5 Bed / 4 Baths - Newly renovated 5 bedroom home with new kitchen and bathrooms. Move right in and enjoy easy living. This spacious home with large family room off kitchen has all the space you need for great entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Broomall
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Wynnewood
23 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,015
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bryn Mawr
97 Units Available
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wynnewood
32 Units Available
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Ardmore
15 Units Available
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
Bryn Mawr
21 Units Available
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1850 sqft
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:10am
Haverford
11 Units Available
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$909
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
$
4 Units Available
Windermere Court
116 Windermere Ave, Devon, PA
Studio
$1,695
858 sqft
metropolitan at windermere court is located in the heart of Wayne, PA in Radnor Township and offers a restored Tudor-style building and 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with quaint designs.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
Yeadon
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
878 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:54am
Bryn Mawr
4 Units Available
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1500 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
248 Hilldale Rd.
248 Hilldale Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2208 sqft
248 Hilldale Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Luxury Home in Villanova (Radnor Twp) on 1 acre lot - Extraordinary and very charming! Country luxury 3 bedroom stone expanded ranch, located on one acre in Villanova.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
111 PLANT AVENUE
111 Plant Avenue, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
896 sqft
Brick town home in Wayne. Great location walking distance to Wayne Train Station and Shopping district. Interior features Large living room, formal dining room, and galley kitchen, 2 bedrooms and bath, basement and 1 car built-in garage.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
525 SAINT DAVIDS ROAD
525 Saint Davids Rd, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Move right in to this walk-to-downtown-Wayne, walk-to-Saint-Davids Train Station, Wayne Elementary school, end-unit townhouse with private attached garage with inside-entry at an incredible price! Hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces, enclosed

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Haverford
1 Unit Available
251 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE
251 Montgomery Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2310 sqft
Come experience this lovely 4 bed 3.5 bath home nestled within the charming brick walls of Thatcher Court. Enter through the front door and immediately feel at home.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
110 N ROBERTS RD
110 North Roberts Road, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Great chance for a "Walk To" location in Bryn Mawr. This colonial has everything. The double story entry is grand with a formal living room to one side and formal dining room on the other side. There is a first floor powder room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
49 UPLAND RD
49 Upland Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 49 UPLAND RD in Delaware County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
215 Pickwick Rd
215 Pickwick Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
215 Pickwick Rd Available 06/13/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Detached House in Havertown! - This lovely 3 bedroom single family detached house is located in the heart of Havertown and comes with an attached garage!! The main level features a large hardwood

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
2815 HAVERFORD ROAD
2815 Haverford Road, Ardmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1842 sqft
4 Br, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
37 THOMAS AVENUE
37 Thomas Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1444 sqft
Welcome to 37 Thomas Avenue! A 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1,444 square foot totally remodeled all brick twin home in downtown Bryn Mawr.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Addingham
1 Unit Available
4010 Berry Ave
4010 Berry Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
This lovely three bedroom, one and a half bathroom house sits on a quiet street in Drexel hill! Upon entering the home is a spacious living room with gorgeous hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, fresh paint, and ceiling fan.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Morton
1 Unit Available
623 FOXGLOVE DR
623 Foxglove Drive, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2169 sqft
Now Available for Rent, Welcome to 623 Foxglove Dr in Sitters Square! This Updated 3 bed (with 4th bed in basement), 3.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Broomall, PA

Broomall apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

