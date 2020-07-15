/
3 bedroom apartments
127 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bridgeville, PA
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
151 Union Street
151 Union Street, Bridgeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1505 sqft
BRIDGEVILLE BEAUTY WAITING FOR YOU!!! - BEAUTIFUL! WILL NOT LAST... 2 or 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in Bridgeville.
Results within 1 mile of Bridgeville
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1297 OLD MEADOW ROAD
1297 Old Meadow Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
Great location with a large corner lot. Move right in to this Spacious 4 or 5 bedroom or den, and finished Game room. Minutes to the Upper St.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1593 PINEHURST DRIVE
1593 Pinehurst Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING & FABULOUS! TOTAL MAKEOVER;WALLS REMOVED, AWESOME NATURAL CHERRY KITCHEN & QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS & BRKFST BAR;OPEN TO DINING ROOM;FIREPLACE IN LR; NEW BATHROOMS, MAGNIFICENT GOURMET EQUIPPED KITCHEN.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1952 Bower Hill Road
1952 Bower Hill Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Charming colonial situated on main road with public and school transportation. This home has been in the family since it was built and was never a rental.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2158 Meadowmont Dr
2158 Meadowmont Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
FABULOUS LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE MONTCLAIR ESTATES WHICH HAS A SWIMMING POOL TO ENJOY WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS;HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT,THE CENTER HALL LEADS TO A LARGE EAT-IN EQUIPPED KITCHEN W/ A NEW FANTASTIC STAINLESS
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3234 Washington Pike
3234 Washington Pike, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedroom Home located in the South Fayette. Cathedral Ceiling in the Living Room with decorative fireplace. Large Dining Room for entertaining. Master Bedroom on the main level with Full Bath.
Results within 5 miles of Bridgeville
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
16 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
13 Units Available
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station
1100 Village Dr, Bethel Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,428
1330 sqft
Just minutes from the movie theater and across from South Hills Village. Smoke-free community with car wash area and eco-friendly landscaping. Gourmet kitchens, smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
77 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1370 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
320 Knox Ave
320 Knox Avenue, Carnegie, PA
Available 10/01/20 Fully Furnished 4 Bedroom House! - Property Id: 148826 This beautifully appointed four bedroom home is located on a quiet street, central to all points.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3582 South Park Road
3582 South Park Road, Bethel Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3582 South Park Road Available 08/03/20 Bethel Park - 3 Bedroom Home - South Park Road - Pet Friendly - Bethel Park - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is in a great location on South Park Road. Large backyard with fire pit.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
979 Laurel St
979 Laurel Avenue, Castle Shannon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 8/1/20 No phone calls please. Please use contact form on this website! Stand alone house We provide all appliances -1st floor: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and office.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
475 Clair Dr
475 Clair Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
Available 8/14. 4 bed 2 full & two 1/2 bath home located in Upper St. Clair. Formal DR & LR flows into the open air family room. Updated gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances & granite countertops. Enclosed sun room with walkout to patio.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
579 Clifton Road
579 Clifton Road, Bethel Park, PA
Available July 22nd. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home located in Bethel Park. Hardwood floors throughout. 2 car garage. Tiered backyard. Bethel Park School District. Pet permitted at Landlord discretion.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
375 Broadmoor Avenue
375 Broadmoor Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1300 sqft
3 Bedroom 1/2 duplex in Sunset Hills area of Mt. Lebanon, across from school. Fenced in backyard
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2440 Washington Rd
2440 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
Massive 5BR/4.5 Bath home in revered Upper St. Clair! While great for entertaining, this set-back home also allows plenty of privacy to do your own thing.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
95 Long Drive
95 Long Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
This amazing cape cod is located in the Upper St.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1640 Dormont
1640 Dormont Avenue, Dormont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
All new appliances & granite,completely furnished ,deck ,flat screen TV ,fire place with remote,*Dormont park,walk to shopping ,bus," T "
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1509 Vallimont Dr
1509 Vallimont Drive, Allegheny County, PA
Feast your eyes on this 4 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
152 Arla Drive
152 Arla Drive, Green Tree, PA
WOW Cape cod featuring updated eat in kitchen, s/s appliances, granite counter tops, under counter lighting. Hardwood flooring 1st and second floor Newer carpet lower level and walk out to yard. 1st floor bedroom or den.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
East Carnegie
507 Noblestown Rd
507 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 BR / 1 Bath in Carnegie Property Highlights : - Hardwood throughout 1st floor - Spacious eat in kitchen - Front porch - Back deck with great views - Basement storage - Closet space in each bedroom Available Now Listed on IkosHQ (RLNE5873680)
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1234 Grouse Drive
1234 Grouse Drive, Allegheny County, PA
Check out this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1293 MANOR DRIVE
1293 Manor Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
MOVE RIGHT IN, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM OFF LARGE EQUIPPED KITCHEN; FOR ADDED CONVENIENCE IS A NEWER LARGE PATIO OFF KITCHEN OVERLOOKING A PRIVATE BACK YARD;KITCHEN IS OPEN TO A LARGE FAMILYROOM WITH LOG BURNING FIREPLACE;
