2 bedroom apartments
89 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bridgeville, PA
325 Center Street
325 Center Street, Bridgeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
This charming vintage brick home in the heart of Bridgeville features updates throughout. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, stainless steel appliances with a dishwasher, new gas heat and central air.
Results within 5 miles of Bridgeville
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1119 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station
1100 Village Dr, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1133 sqft
Just minutes from the movie theater and across from South Hills Village. Smoke-free community with car wash area and eco-friendly landscaping. Gourmet kitchens, smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances.
170 Promenade Street Unit 5
170 Promenade St, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Unit Unit 5 Available 08/17/20 Great 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment in Crafton! Conveniently located near Downtown Pittsburgh, I-79, I-376 and Route 65. Close to Foster Plaza, Crafton Ingram Shopping Center and Robinson Mall.
3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13
3005 Garden Apartment Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Charming 2BR/1 Bath condo in Bridgeville just a couple-minute drive from food, shops, I-79, the park-n-ride, and Top Golf.
505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33
505 Hunters Path Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Updated 2nd floor 2br, 1ba condo with balcony in Hunting Ridge. Close to I-79 Corridor, Pittsburgh, Washington, and Bridgeville shopping! Highlights: - Secure building - Community pool - Walking trails - Tot lots etc.
713 Washington Ave
713 Washington Avenue, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Very Spacious 2 BR / 2 Bath House in Carnegie with off street parking! Great Location! 10 Minutes West of Downtown Pittsburgh and 10 minutes East of the Robinson Twp Mall, popular restaurants, and more! Walking distance to restaurants and other
2445 Old Greentree Rd Unit 3A
2445 Old Greentree Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2.5 BR / 2 Bath Condo in Greentree. Katherine Manor is located on the Scott Twp/Mt. Lebanon line. Located 1/4 mile from Scott Town Center. PAT bus service steps from the parking lot.
112 Jamestown Dr Apt C
112 Jamestown Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 BR/ 1 Bath Condo in Scott Township! Located in a quiet community of Jamestown that is Convenient to shops, public transportation and Downtown Pittsburgh.
1060 Pennsbury Blvd
1060 Pennsbury Boulevard, Pennsbury Village, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Level entry townhouse 8/15 occupancy. Just a few steps to Pennsbury Pub, laundry, pool and sport courts. Easy access to 79 and 376. Updated galley kitchen and private view off rear deck. Landscaping included.
278 Quail Run
278 Quail Run Rd, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
UPDATED! 2 Bed Townhouse in PETERS TOWNSHIP - Property Id: 20043 UPDATED 2 BED TOWN Peters Township - Quail Run $1049.
1235 McNeilly Road
1235 Mcneilly Avenue, Dormont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$890
DARLING 2 Bedroom in DORMONT! - Property Id: 231420 DARLING 2nd Floor Duplex Apartment! Gleaming Hardwood Floors through this spacious Unit. Large Living Room, Huge Eat in Kitchen Fully Equipped with Gas Stove.
228 Prestonwood Lane
228 Prestonwood Lane, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Master bedroom on first floor has its own private bath; powder room on first floor for guests. Second bedroom also has its own private full bath and a large storage room on second floor. Available for rent August 1st.
413 Longridge Dr
413 Longridge Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Home in Mt. Lebanon - Property Id: 320483 Centrally located stone charmer in the heart of Mt.
Results within 10 miles of Bridgeville
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1155 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1203 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Baldwin
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$705
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Fairywood
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$985
820 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1208 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
