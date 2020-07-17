151 Union Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

BRIDGEVILLE BEAUTY WAITING FOR YOU!!! - BEAUTIFUL! WILL NOT LAST... 2 or 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in Bridgeville. This house has just been renovated and some of the many features include: Nice appliances, beautiful kitchen with wood cabinets and living area, modern flooring, covered front porch, clean basement area, back patio and the list goes on!



Laundry Hookups!



ONLY 20 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN PITTSBURGH!



This house is conveniently located very close to the South Hills area, South Fayette, seconds from Route 50 and minutes from Interstate 79. This is a STEAL in Castle Shannon!



FIRST COME FIRST SERVE... CONTACT US RIGHT AWAY!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5874122)