All apartments in Bridgeville
Find more places like 151 Union Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bridgeville, PA
/
151 Union Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

151 Union Street

151 Union Street · (412) 506-1005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bridgeville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

151 Union Street, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 151 Union Street · Avail. now

$875

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1505 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
BRIDGEVILLE BEAUTY WAITING FOR YOU!!! - BEAUTIFUL! WILL NOT LAST... 2 or 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in Bridgeville. This house has just been renovated and some of the many features include: Nice appliances, beautiful kitchen with wood cabinets and living area, modern flooring, covered front porch, clean basement area, back patio and the list goes on!

Laundry Hookups!

ONLY 20 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN PITTSBURGH!

This house is conveniently located very close to the South Hills area, South Fayette, seconds from Route 50 and minutes from Interstate 79. This is a STEAL in Castle Shannon!

FIRST COME FIRST SERVE... CONTACT US RIGHT AWAY!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5874122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Union Street have any available units?
151 Union Street has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 151 Union Street have?
Some of 151 Union Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 151 Union Street offer parking?
No, 151 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 151 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Union Street have a pool?
No, 151 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 151 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 151 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 151 Union Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Valleyfield
3520 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017

Similar Pages

Bridgeville 1 BedroomsBridgeville Accessible Apartments
Bridgeville Apartments with BalconiesBridgeville Dog Friendly Apartments
Bridgeville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PAMount Oliver, PAWilkinsburg, PAAspinwall, PA
Brentwood, PASwissvale, PAAmbridge, PASharpsburg, PAMcKeesport, PAUniontown, PACrafton, PASteubenville, OHWashington, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity