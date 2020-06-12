/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
192 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brentwood, PA
1 of 40
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
422 Jacobson Dr
422 Jacobson Drive, Brentwood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
Available 06/01/20 Renovated 2 BR/ 2 Bath in Brentwood.
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Whitehall
25 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carrick
1 Unit Available
2315 Athena St
2315 Athena Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 BR / 2 Bath Townhouse in Carrick! Great Location! 15 Minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh! Property Highlights: - Hardwood floors - Central Air - Off-street parking with attached garage - First floor has garage and bathroom - Second floor has
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Overbrook
1 Unit Available
2517 Kingwood St Unit 1
2517 Kingwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$940
Gorgeous 2.5 BR / 1 Bath Apt in Overbrook! Fantastic Location! Less than a 15 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh. Easy Access to PA-51.
Results within 5 miles of Brentwood
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
Baldwin
48 Units Available
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$645
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:45pm
Clairton
24 Units Available
Heritage Hills
1250 Village Green Dr, Jefferson Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$810
1045 sqft
Leave the city behind and come home to our Apartment Excellence Award winning community.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
36 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1138 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Northshore
12 Units Available
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Banksville
31 Units Available
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Strip District
36 Units Available
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1160 sqft
The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Strip District
18 Units Available
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1295 sqft
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Troy Hill
31 Units Available
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1203 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Squirrel Hill South
11 Units Available
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Squirrel Hill South
8 Units Available
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
949 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
9 Units Available
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
55 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Oakland
16 Units Available
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Downtown Pittsburgh
40 Units Available
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Southside Flats
5 Units Available
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
2 Units Available
Hobart Court
5559 Hobart St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
855 sqft
Community is minutes from Davis Playground and Murray Avenue's shopping. Non-smoking, pet-friendly building with on-site laundry facilities. Apartments have plenty of natural light and large closets. Residents have access to a Resident Portal.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
3 Units Available
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
775 sqft
Situated near Schenley Park, Squirrel Hill South and I-376, this community provides residents with on-site parking, convenient shuttle stop and a bike trail. Apartments include patios/balconies, a full range of appliances and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Pittsburgh
4 Units Available
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Munhall
11 Units Available
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1325 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Similar Pages
Brentwood Apartments with BalconyBrentwood Apartments with GarageBrentwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrentwood Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PAWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PA