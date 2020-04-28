297 Greenlee Road

Amenities

This one has it all!



Wonderful move in 3bedroom colonial conveniently located close to transportation.



Conveniently located in Brentwood, this home comes with many updates and amenities. Beautiful updated kitchen with gorgeous cherry cabinets, ceramic backsplash, spice drawer, recessed lighting and access to side covered porch. Enjoy the fully equipped kitchen with range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. In the basement is a full laundry, tankless water heater, French drain system to keep it dry, and a Radon ventilation system to keep your family safe. A large 1 car integral garage is also present. Not to mention a beautiful and clean powder room for basement convenience.



Also featured are a Dining room with garden window overlooking stone patio. Light and bright living room with beautiful bay window. Living room and dining room with gleaming exposed hardwood floors. Updated full bath with tile floor, shower, new cherry vanity on the second floor. Three newly carpeted and ample sized bedrooms, Master with extra large closet.



Pet Friendly and available now!