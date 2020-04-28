All apartments in Brentwood
Location

297 Greenlee Road, Brentwood, PA 15227
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This one has it all!

Wonderful move in 3bedroom colonial conveniently located close to transportation.

Conveniently located in Brentwood, this home comes with many updates and amenities. Beautiful updated kitchen with gorgeous cherry cabinets, ceramic backsplash, spice drawer, recessed lighting and access to side covered porch. Enjoy the fully equipped kitchen with range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. In the basement is a full laundry, tankless water heater, French drain system to keep it dry, and a Radon ventilation system to keep your family safe. A large 1 car integral garage is also present. Not to mention a beautiful and clean powder room for basement convenience.

Also featured are a Dining room with garden window overlooking stone patio. Light and bright living room with beautiful bay window. Living room and dining room with gleaming exposed hardwood floors. Updated full bath with tile floor, shower, new cherry vanity on the second floor. Three newly carpeted and ample sized bedrooms, Master with extra large closet.

Pet Friendly and available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 297 Greenlee Road have any available units?
297 Greenlee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brentwood, PA.
What amenities does 297 Greenlee Road have?
Some of 297 Greenlee Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 297 Greenlee Road currently offering any rent specials?
297 Greenlee Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 297 Greenlee Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 297 Greenlee Road is pet friendly.
Does 297 Greenlee Road offer parking?
Yes, 297 Greenlee Road does offer parking.
Does 297 Greenlee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 297 Greenlee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 297 Greenlee Road have a pool?
No, 297 Greenlee Road does not have a pool.
Does 297 Greenlee Road have accessible units?
No, 297 Greenlee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 297 Greenlee Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 297 Greenlee Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 297 Greenlee Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 297 Greenlee Road has units with air conditioning.
