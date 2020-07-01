/
3 bedroom apartments
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bradford Woods, PA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 1 at 12:43pm
19 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1743 sqft
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Bradford Woods
1 of 17
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
142 Harmony
142 Harmony Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
North Allegheny school district, 3 bedroom two and half bath spacious townhouse. Fully equipped kitchen with an open dining area, huge pantry , a lot of counter space and a lot of natural light.
1 of 21
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
471 Fairmont Dr
471 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
This gorgeous townhouse is better than new! ONE LEVEL LIVING AT ITS BEST! The layout flows from large kitchen, breakfast area, to the spacious living room.
1 of 25
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
480 Fairmont
480 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available for August 2020! This beautiful former model unit has many upgrades throughout. The entry level has a 2-car garage and flex space with coat closet and additional storage room! Enjoy hard floors throughout the first 2 levels.
1 of 25
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
331 Marshall Heights Dr
331 Marshall Heights Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
LOCATION !! Gorgeous townhouse in the Highly Desirable North Allegheny School District.
Results within 5 miles of Bradford Woods
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 1 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Nineteen North
1050 Nineteen North Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1408 sqft
Close to Route 19 and Community College of Allegheny County North Campus. Spacious homes with modern kitchen appliances, breakfast bar and balcony/patio. Resident amenities includes a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
222 E COMMONS DRIVE
222 East Commons Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Cranberry Township - Nice 3 bedroom townhome off Hanies School Road in Cranberry. Living room, dining room, small ktichen, 1 1/2 baths, finished basement with small patio and 2 off street parking spaces. Carpet to be replaced upon application.
1 of 22
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
122 122 Southridge Dr
122 Southridge Drive, Butler County, PA
Conveniently located minutes to I-79 , I- 76 , Rt 228 , Rt 19. 30 min drive to the airport, downtown Pittsburgh, universities, hospitals. A great place to live and entertain.
1 of 14
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
81302 Lost Valley Drive
81302 Lost Valley Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
Room for everyone in this bright and spacious, well maintained home in popular Adams Ridge! 3bd/2ba are located on second floor including large master w/ vaulted ceiling and over-sized walk-in closet. W/D also conveniently located on 2nd floor.
1 of 25
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
2450 Pleuchel
2450 Pleuchel Road, Franklin Park, PA
Beautiful home on a quiet road in Franklin Park! Available for a lease to start mid-July. Enjoy a private setting with a large yard, detached 2-car garage, and plenty of other parking.
1 of 12
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
712 Carver Dr
712 Carver Drive, Allegheny County, PA
Welcome to the beautiful community at the Village at Marshall Ridge. This beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath Rosecliff end unit boasts hardwood floors throughout the main level.
1 of 13
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
779 Norwegian Spruce
779 Norwegian Spruce Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Great end-unit townhome in Adams Township- available for a lease to start end of July 2020. Virtual walkthrough available! Enter from the one-car garage right into the first floor.
1 of 23
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
639 White Pine Dr
639 White Pine Dr, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Available August 17th. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home located in Adams Ridge Community. Hardwood flooring in living, dining, office and through to the master suite. Beautiful white kitchen, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 25
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
292 Venango Trail
292 Venango Trail, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful townhome in Venango Trails with brand new hardwood floors throughout. The main level consists of an open floor plan, 10' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island.
1 of 17
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
10023 Beauty Dr
10023 Beauty Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY. Wow! Charm and character abound in this Sears Craftsman-style home overlooking North Park! 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom! Hardwood flooring throughout this wonderful home.
1 of 24
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
809 Fairgate Dr
809 Fairgate Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Wonderful, conveniently located 3BR/3.5 bath townhome in the Village at Pine. Open first floor with access to a spacious deck and the two car garage.
1 of 25
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
3241 Wexford Road
3241 Wexford Road, Allegheny County, PA
Lease a lifestyle of extravagance, convenience & privacy! Located on a picturesque 6+ acre lot, yet minutes from all the North Hills has to offer! A private drive w/extra large governor's circle provides ample parking, in addition to an oversized
1 of 25
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
305 Marshall Heights Dr
305 Marshall Heights Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Award winning North Allegheny school district. Conveniently located minutes from I- 79 , Rt 19 , shopping, restaurants , entertainments,...30 min to downtown pittsburgh , hospitals, universities, airport.
1 of 2
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1954 Georgetown Dr
1954 Georgetown Drive, Franklin Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Award winning North Allegheny school district. Conveniently located min from I- 79 , Rt 19 , shopping, restaurants , entertainments,...30 min to downtown pittsburgh , hospitals, universities, airport.
1 of 24
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
218 Adams Pointe
218 Adams Pointe Boulevard, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
3-bedroom SINGLE LEVEL condo in the gated community of Adams Pointe. This unit becomes available mid-July 2020. No steps through the entire unit. Recently updated paint, carpet, and appliances. The entry way leads into an open living and dining area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
3004 Spruce Rd
3004 Spruce Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available May 1st. Laurel Grove.... One of Pine Township's Newest Prime Developments. Located minutes to all major roadways, easy access to Pittsburgh International Airport, downtown, walk to schools, parks, shopping, and dining.
Results within 10 miles of Bradford Woods
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 1 at 12:43pm
3 Units Available
Governors Ridge Apartments
112 Hilands Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1170 sqft
Elegant furnished apartment homes with fireplace, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Deluxe pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, BBQ, laundry and more. Conveniently located near local shopping, Ross Municipal Center Park and Northland Medical.
1 of 25
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
401 Stockton Ridge
401 Stockton Ridge, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1531 sqft
401 Stockton Ridge Available 07/15/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent - This is a 3 bed 2 bath condo on the lower level that is available for rent on 7/31/20 (or sooner if needed).
1 of 10
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Avalon
627 Hemlock St # 2
627 Hemlock Street, Avalon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
Now Available! 3 Bedroom Apartment in Avalon - 2nd Floor of Duplex! Fully Equipped Kitchen; Updated Kitchen & Bath; $895/month + utilities. Call today to view! 412-271-5550 (RLNE5835415)
