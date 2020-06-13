Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

195 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bethel Park, PA

Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
53 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3582 South Park Road
3582 South Park Road, Bethel Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3582 South Park Road Available 08/03/20 Bethel Park - 3 Bedroom Home - South Park Road - Pet Friendly - Bethel Park - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is in a great location on South Park Road. Large backyard with fire pit.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4459 4th St
4459 4th Street, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 BR / 1 Bath Duplex located in Bethal Park! Beautiful, updated duplex unit located within a block from the Washington Junction stop and located within the esteemed Bethel Park school district.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5649 Library Road
5649 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1545 sqft
5649 Library Road Available 07/15/20 BETHEL PARK HOUSE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR!!! - WOW.. Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom in Bethel Park.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.
Results within 1 mile of Bethel Park
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Place of South Park
1700 Patrick Pl, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
Close to South Park Game Preserve. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open living-dining space, ample storage and fully equipped kitchens. Tenants' amenities include a swimming pool, laundry and covered picnic area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
31 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$760
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
341 Murrays Ln
341 Murrays Lane, Castle Shannon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1350 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Townhouse Updated. Location.Bright. Spacious - Property Id: 293014 Quiet Bright Townhouse - Updated Spacious End Unit. Close to Transportation/Downtown. Mb Has Master Bath & Walk-In Closet. 3 Bedrooms & Totally Updated 3 Baths.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
278 Quail Run
278 Quail Run Rd, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
UPDATED! 2 Bed Townhouse in PETERS TOWNSHIP - Property Id: 20043 UPDATED 2 BED TOWN Peters Township - Quail Run $1049.
Results within 5 miles of Bethel Park
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Baldwin
49 Units Available
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$605
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Clairton
24 Units Available
Heritage Hills
1250 Village Green Dr, Jefferson Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$810
1045 sqft
Leave the city behind and come home to our Apartment Excellence Award winning community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
31 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Whitehall
26 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,200
1053 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
78 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Banksville
31 Units Available
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1134 Tennessee
1134 Tennessee Avenue, Dormont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
CHARMING FRONT PORCH COLONIAL - Property Id: 264959 IF YOU LOVE CHARM, you'll love this darling 3 bedroom front porch colonial in the family-friendly walking community of Dormont.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
121 Dilworth Street
121 Dilworth Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
121 Dilworth Street Available 07/01/20 Spacious Two Bed Available 7/1! Central Air, Dishwasher, Laundry! Dogs Allowed! - Two bedroom/one bathroom row home available on Mt.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside Slopes
1 Unit Available
24 Sharon
24 Sharon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
24 Sharon Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in South Side Slopes! - This spacious 4 bedroom home is known for its residential feel, with a close proximity to both the South Side Flats and Downtown Pittsburgh.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookline
1 Unit Available
751 Gallion Ave
751 Gallion Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
751 Gallion Ave Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/ 1 Bath in Brookline! - Available Aug 5th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home is waiting for the perfect tenant! Very clean and easy to maintain.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookline
1 Unit Available
1040 Brookline Blvd
1040 Brookline Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1040 Brookline Blvd Available 07/01/20 Brookline BLVD - Superb 2 bedroom apt right on Brookline blvd steps away from Las Palmas Tacos. Hanks hot dogs, public transportation and more.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
86 Beltzhoover Ave
86 Beltzhoover Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious 5BD 1BA House in Mt.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
437 Winton St Unit 1
437 Winton St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$845
Beautiful, quiet, and pet friendly 1BR/1 Bath apartment with off street parking in Mt.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Mt. Oliver
1 Unit Available
419 Saint Joseph
419 Saint Joseph Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1512 sqft
419 Saint Joseph Available 08/01/20 UNREAL 4 BEDROOM / 3 BATHROOM DEAL IN ARLINGTON!!! - LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN, SOUTH SIDE, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND MAJOR UNIVERSITIES.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bethel Park, PA

Finding an apartment in Bethel Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

