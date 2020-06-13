213 Apartments for rent in Bethel Park, PA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
55 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4459 4th St
4459 4th Street, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 BR / 1 Bath Duplex located in Bethal Park! Beautiful, updated duplex unit located within a block from the Washington Junction stop and located within the esteemed Bethel Park school district.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
404 Maywood Dr
404 Maywood Drive, Bethel Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Gleaming townhome offer 3 Spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths. Fabulous on-ground deck off the dining room overlooking amazing large level yard.

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
5516 Clark Ave
5516 Clark Avenue, Bethel Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
COMPLETELY REDONE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH . FULLY EQUIPED KITCHEN. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL. LEVEL REAR YARD . LARGE NEW DECK . NEW DOUBLE WIDE CONCRETE DRIVEWAY , STEPS, SIDEWALK ETC JUST FINISHED. ALSO NEW LANSCAPING. 1 YEAR MIN. LEASE.
Results within 1 mile of Bethel Park
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
31 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$760
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Park Place of South Park
1700 Patrick Pl, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$815
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1200 sqft
Close to South Park Game Preserve. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open living-dining space, ample storage and fully equipped kitchens. Tenants' amenities include a swimming pool, laundry and covered picnic area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
341 Murrays Ln
341 Murrays Lane, Castle Shannon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1350 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Townhouse Updated. Location.Bright. Spacious - Property Id: 293014 Quiet Bright Townhouse - Updated Spacious End Unit. Close to Transportation/Downtown. Mb Has Master Bath & Walk-In Closet. 3 Bedrooms & Totally Updated 3 Baths.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
278 Quail Run
278 Quail Run Rd, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
UPDATED! 2 Bed Townhouse in PETERS TOWNSHIP - Property Id: 20043 UPDATED 2 BED TOWN Peters Township - Quail Run $1049.
Results within 5 miles of Bethel Park
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Clairton
24 Units Available
Heritage Hills
1250 Village Green Dr, Jefferson Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$810
1045 sqft
Leave the city behind and come home to our Apartment Excellence Award winning community.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1138 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Whitehall
25 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Banksville
31 Units Available
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
77 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
95 Wyoming Street
95 Wyoming Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
This unit features a large eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, one of which is on the first floor. HIGHLIGHTS - Newly remodeled side by side townhouse.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2445 Old Greentree Rd Unit 3A
2445 Old Greentree Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2.5 BR / 2 Bath Condo in Greentree. Katherine Manor is located on the Scott Twp/Mt. Lebanon line. Located 1/4 mile from Scott Town Center. PAT bus service steps from the parking lot.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carrick
1 Unit Available
2291 Valera Avenue
2291 Valera Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1481 sqft
3 BEDROOM GEM IN CARRICK!!! - MUST HAVE 3 BEDROOM - WOW - Huge completely updated 3 bedroom GEM in Carrick. Just 5 minutes from the bus stop and close to downtown.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southside Slopes
1 Unit Available
2650 S 18th Street
2650 South 18th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2085 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Available Now! - This amazingly historic 4 Bedroom/2 Bath sitting atop the southside slopes will feel like home in no time! Walk through the front doors and you are greeted with hardwood floors that stretch the entire

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southside Slopes
1 Unit Available
2734 S 18th St Unit C
2734 South 18th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ultra-convenient multi-floor 1BR/1 Bath apartment in the South Side Slopes! This cozy 1BR offers plenty of space in the main living area on the first floor, and features a large bedroom downstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Overbrook
1 Unit Available
2356 Groveland St.
2356 Groveland Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$995
1332 sqft
4 Bedroom/1 Bath Available in Overbrook! - Available: JUNE 5th! Description: Come check out this 4 bedroom 1 bath home today! Very clean and spacious with modern feature s throughout for comfortable living.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
518 Natchez
518 Natchez Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
518 Natchez Available 08/01/20 518 Natchez - Great row house in Mt Washington with Stainless Steel appliances, finished basement, washer dryer, a deck with 2 off street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5780875)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Overbrook
1 Unit Available
2517 Kingwood St Unit 1
2517 Kingwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$940
Gorgeous 2.5 BR / 1 Bath Apt in Overbrook! Fantastic Location! Less than a 15 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh. Easy Access to PA-51.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
406 Westwood St
406 Westwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$885
700 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath in Mt. Washington! - $200 off first months rent if you move in by July 1st! This cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath will feel like home in no time.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bethel Park, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bethel Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

