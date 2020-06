Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gleaming townhome offer 3 Spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths. Fabulous on-ground deck off the dining room overlooking amazing large level yard. Beautiful, peaceful view! This spacious townhome is loads of closet space, conveniently located to South Hills Village, Village Square and the LRT. If you are looking for a superior place to rent in Bethel Park your search will end soon you see this Gorgeous Townhome.

House Will be available July 10th. No show till July 9th.