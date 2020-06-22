All apartments in Bethel Park
Find more places like 3582 South Park Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethel Park, PA
/
3582 South Park Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

3582 South Park Road

3582 South Park Road · (484) 552-9043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethel Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3582 South Park Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3582 South Park Road · Avail. Aug 3

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fire pit
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
3582 South Park Road Available 08/03/20 Bethel Park - 3 Bedroom Home - South Park Road - Pet Friendly - Bethel Park - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is in a great location on South Park Road. Large backyard with fire pit.

Easy Access to Route 19, Route 88, and ALL South Hills Amenities. Conveniently located to the Montour Walking Trail, minutes from South Hills Village, South Park and The "T" Park & Ride. Bethel Park School District.

Note, this property is currently tenant occupied until 7/31/20. It is open for showings by appointment only.

Pets permitted with $300 additional deposit plus $50/dog, $30/cat. Does not include utilities.

(RLNE5858271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3582 South Park Road have any available units?
3582 South Park Road has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3582 South Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
3582 South Park Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3582 South Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3582 South Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 3582 South Park Road offer parking?
No, 3582 South Park Road does not offer parking.
Does 3582 South Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3582 South Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3582 South Park Road have a pool?
No, 3582 South Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 3582 South Park Road have accessible units?
No, 3582 South Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3582 South Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3582 South Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3582 South Park Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3582 South Park Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3582 South Park Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr
Bethel Park, PA 15102

Similar Pages

Bethel Park 1 BedroomsBethel Park 2 Bedrooms
Bethel Park Apartments with GarageBethel Park Apartments with Pool
Bethel Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PAMcKeesport, PA
Brentwood, PASeven Fields, PAGlassport, PARochester, PAMount Oliver, PASwissvale, PACheat Lake, WVUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity