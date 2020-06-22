Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

3582 South Park Road Available 08/03/20 Bethel Park - 3 Bedroom Home - South Park Road - Pet Friendly - Bethel Park - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is in a great location on South Park Road. Large backyard with fire pit.



Easy Access to Route 19, Route 88, and ALL South Hills Amenities. Conveniently located to the Montour Walking Trail, minutes from South Hills Village, South Park and The "T" Park & Ride. Bethel Park School District.



Note, this property is currently tenant occupied until 7/31/20. It is open for showings by appointment only.



Pets permitted with $300 additional deposit plus $50/dog, $30/cat. Does not include utilities.



(RLNE5858271)