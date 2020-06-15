All apartments in Bentleyville
208 Russie Ave A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

208 Russie Ave A

208 Russie Avenue · (727) 291-8088
Location

208 Russie Avenue, Bentleyville, PA 15314

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$859

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$859 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296527

208 Russie Ave., Bentleyville PA 15314
2 beds 1 bath 1000 sq ft Lot size is 56 sq. ft.
Large Pavilion in back

2 car garage partially finished the basement.
Cute cape-cod with main level bathroom, laminate flooring in the living room and the kitchen, kitchen features oak cabinets and laminate counters, great front porch for outdoor living. It also features a partially finished basement. detached garage for convenient parking. and home is 997 sq. ft. per real list tax records.

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$859.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $70,000.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296527
Property Id 296527

(RLNE5841811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Russie Ave A have any available units?
208 Russie Ave A has a unit available for $859 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 208 Russie Ave A have?
Some of 208 Russie Ave A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Russie Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
208 Russie Ave A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Russie Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Russie Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 208 Russie Ave A offer parking?
Yes, 208 Russie Ave A does offer parking.
Does 208 Russie Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Russie Ave A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Russie Ave A have a pool?
No, 208 Russie Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 208 Russie Ave A have accessible units?
No, 208 Russie Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Russie Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Russie Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Russie Ave A have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Russie Ave A does not have units with air conditioning.
