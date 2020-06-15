208 Russie Ave A

Amenities

$859 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296527



208 Russie Ave., Bentleyville PA 15314

2 beds 1 bath 1000 sq ft Lot size is 56 sq. ft.

Large Pavilion in back



2 car garage partially finished the basement.

Cute cape-cod with main level bathroom, laminate flooring in the living room and the kitchen, kitchen features oak cabinets and laminate counters, great front porch for outdoor living. It also features a partially finished basement. detached garage for convenient parking. and home is 997 sq. ft. per real list tax records.



Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.

No Banks, No Credit.

Low Down Payment of $2,000

$859.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)

Sale Price $70,000.00



This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!

In order to qualify you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296527

